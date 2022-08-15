New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois.

A spokesperson for the amusement park confirmed to Fox News Digital that shots were fired from a single car in the parking lot that immediately drove off. Both were admitted to a regional hospital. A third person refused treatment, the spokesman said. The park closed early.

The shooting caused panic and confusion among people at the amusement park. A video posted on Twitter showed people taking shelter. Other videos showed people walking while ambulances and police cars could be seen in the background.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital they are assisting the Gurnee Police Department with the investigation.

An eyewitness told WFLD that she was standing in line for the Raging Bull ride when she panicked.

“Employee [said] There’s an active shooter, everybody’s down, everybody’s panting, running toward the exit,” witness Ryan Crawford said. “There were people jumping over fences. People were almost trampled. It was absolutely insane.”

Six Flags Great America is 22 minutes north of Highland Park, Illinois, where the Fourth of July shooting took place earlier this summer.

No arrests have yet been made as police continue to investigate the shooting.