Cadillac has revealed a car it hopes will reclaim the “Standard of the World” title for the brand.

The Celesitq is an all-electric ultra-luxury model that will be largely hand-built by the automaker starting next year.

The unveiled show car previews the production Celestiq’s styling and four-door liftback configuration, rivaling the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Its large faux grille is embedded with lighting elements that illuminate in an animated sequence, and the lights that wrap around its tailgate are a tip of the hat to the brand’s iconic tail fins.

The interior design is modern in mid-century glitz trimmed in a mix of leather, wood and fabric trim.

Cadillac says the car’s concept was partially inspired by the 1957 Eldorado Brougham, of which only 400 were built.

A 55-inch digital display spans the entire dashboard between the roof pillars and four more screens are provided for control interfaces and rear seat entertainment.

The four-seat concept is equipped with a glass roof that dims individually over each passenger via embedded activated suspended particles.

A symbolic heritage touch is Cadillac’s classic Art Deco “Goddess” hood ornament used during Cadillac’s Golden Age of the 1930s through the 1950s, which is embedded into both of the Celest’s front fenders.

The Celestiq incorporates GM’s Ultium electric vehicle technology, which debuted with the GMC Hummer EV, and uses over 100 3D printed metal and plastic structural and decorative components.

Performance specifications, including its power and driving range between charges, have not been released, but Cadillac previously said it was equipped with a hands-free Ultra Cruise driving system, all-wheel-drive and a four-wheel-steering system. Allow it to turn as hard as a compact car can.

Built at the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, the Celestic cost $81 million and is expected to be produced in the hundreds per year.

Cadillac hasn’t announced pricing, but it’s expected to be well into the six-figure range, and The Wall Street Journal reports that fully loaded examples of the line will cost more than $300,000, which puts it up against high-end models from the likes of Bentley. and Rolls Royce.