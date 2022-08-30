Six candidates expected to run for Green Party leadership

After weeks of rumors and speculation, CBC News has confirmed that six candidates have been confirmed to run for the leadership of the Green Party of Canada.

Two will run as independents, while the remaining four are expected to run as two candidates under the proposed co-leadership model.

Several sources told CBC News that both Sarah Gabriel Baron and Simon Gnocchini-Messier were informed by the party that they could run for leadership.

And two slates with two candidates — one made up of former Greens leader Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedno, the other made up of Anna Keenan and Chad Wolcott — were allowed to run for co-leadership.

The Green Party competition committee said it would release the full list of approved candidates at 9 am EST on Wednesday.

Some campaign groups are already inviting journalists to their campaign announcements. May and Pedno will hold their events on Vancouver Island, while the other candidates are expected to hold events in Ottawa or issue statements.

A field of six candidates will be reduced as a result of two rounds of voting. The party will announce which of the candidates passed the first round on 14 October.

Immediately after this, the final round of voting begins and the party is expected to announce a new leader on 19 November.

Annamy Paul announces her resignation on Monday, September 27, 2021. (Sam Nahr/CBC)

An employee who worked for former leader Annamy Paul is out of the race. Najib Jatt application was rejected after he refused to take party testing in English and French. Jatt said he is appealing the decision.

The race for the lead this year was driven by Paul’s resignation in November. The former leader’s departure was marked by allegations that Paul, the first black Jewish woman elected to head a federal party, was exposed to misogyny, racism and anti-Semitism at work.