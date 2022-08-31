New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two sisters who didn’t know each other finally found each other after 50 years.

Diane Ward, 59, and Mary McLaughlin, 56, were both born to the same mother in Michigan.

However, they were raised by different families – and finally met face to face for the first time in June 2022.

Twin sisters help save woman in medical emergency on flight from Boston to Fort Myers, Florida

“I won the lottery,” Ward told Fox News Digital about meeting her sister. “I couldn’t ask for more.”

Ward, who currently lives in England with her husband, was adopted shortly after birth.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin, who lives in Paragould, Arkansas, was raised by her mother for a few weeks before her mother’s neighbors took custody of her, the sisters told Fox News Digital.

The Wards knew she was adopted but knew nothing about their biological mother when she was growing up in Pittsburgh.

However, McLaughlin, who grew up in Michigan, was able to maintain a relationship with his mother.

Neither knew they were sisters until about four years ago, the women said.

“For some reason, I never thought I’d have a sibling.”

Ward said that in 2018 she decided she wanted to find her biological mother.

For Christmas that year, she received a DNA kit from MyHeritage, a company that helps people research their family history through DNA tests and historical records.

“I was focused on the parents,” Ward said of her efforts to locate her mother and father. “For some reason, I never thought I’d have a sibling.”

Ward took the test and got her results back in two weeks.

A New York man who has cycled through all 50 states meets his long-lost half-sister in Louisiana

Among those results, Ward saw that she had a second or third cousin — whom she contacted for more information.

After confirming that McLaughlin was comfortable hooking up with Ward, the cousin introduced the stepsisters to each other online.

He said that soon after that, they were meeting for the first time on video chat.

“Just talking about it, I’m still very excited,” Ward said of the sisters’ call.

“He was fantastic.”

McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that her husband was in the room watching her face and her body language to make sure everything was okay.

“He went, ‘Oh my God, that’s your sister,'” McLaughlin recalled.

The sisters talked for three hours, Ward said.

After that call, they continued to video chat and message on WhatsApp everyday.

Over time, they discovered their numerous similarities, including “weird pinkies”, “webbed fingers” and a keen sense of humor.

Twin helps sister start family after saving her life: ‘I wouldn’t do anything for her’

Ward was able to learn more about her personal and family history.

She was put up for adoption after birth because her mother was still a teenager when Ward was born.

Ward and McLaughlin said that since virtually meeting, they’ve realized they spent their childhood summers in the same area.

Meanwhile, their mother took care of McLaughlin for a few weeks and asked neighbors to babysit — and never came back, McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

Social services asked the neighbors to take McLaughlin’s guardianship and they agreed to do so, thus bringing her up to be raised by her adoptive family.

Mother of 12, pregnant for 16 consecutive years, shares strong message of faith: ‘Children are a blessing’

McLaughlin’s mother eventually returned, but the neighbors continued to raise their new little girl.

His mother died after a battle with breast cancer, according to McLaughlin, who said she was not sure what year his mother died.

Ward said she still doesn’t know who her birth father is — though she’s looking for him.

Ward and McLaughlin said when they virtually met, they realized they spent their childhood summers in the same area.

Although Ward’s adoptive family moved to Pittsburgh, her adoptive mother’s family remained in Michigan. So Ward and her family would return to her hometown to visit relatives.

“There were times when we were literally, probably, away from each other,” McLaughlin said. “I’m going to see friends and she’s going to see family.”

“This random piece of it was really mind-blowing,” she added.

McLaughlin also spent a few summers visiting Pittsburgh because her adoptive mother has family there.

Even today, some adoptive families from McLaughlin Ward live nearby.

“It’s pretty crazy,” McLaughlin said.

“We’re always meant to be in each other’s close circle,” added Ward.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ward and McLaughlin were unable to meet face-to-face until June of this year. McLaughlin then invited Ward and her husband to join her extended family for a beach vacation.

“It’s like the whole family is all wise and funny Smart Alex,” Ward said. “Everyone was bouncing off each other and having such a good time.”

As Ward said her goodbyes, McLaughlin’s daughter, Liza, hugged her, then turned to Ward and McLaughlin and joked.

“She looked at both of us and she went, ‘Oh great. Now there’s two of you, one on each continent,'” recalls Ward.

“And I said, ‘Well, you better be careful because we might do another DNA test and find another one,'” Ward said with a laugh.

“Now there are two of you, one on each continent.”

When Ward and McLaughlin first met, McLaughlin said she was angry that she didn’t get to grow up with her sister or have someone to talk to through all of life’s struggles.

“At first, I was really, really pleased,” McLaughlin said.

Over time, McLaughlin realized that the time was right when she met Ward.

Ward said she had a similar experience. Meeting McLaughlin “has answered so many questions that I’ve grown up wondering my whole life,” Ward said.

“I don’t think I would have appreciated them when I was younger,” Ward added.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“I wish it would have passed me by and I wouldn’t have appreciated Mary the way I do now.”

Although she began her journey with MyHeritage in search of her mother, Ward is thrilled to have a sister — and a friend.

“Mary and I get along very well, and we think alike and we have very similar personalities,” Ward said.

Follow us on Facebook for more news from Fox Lifestyle

“And I love spending time with her … in fact, I wish I lived closer.”

“Having a sibling instead of a parent … was a godsend,” added Ward. “I think that’s what was meant to be.”