It’s been almost a year since Christine Brown left Her plural marriage lasted 26 years – and she couldn’t be happier.

After her split from Cody Brown, “Sister Wives” star Christine Brown revealed that she has moved away from her fundamentalist Mormon faith.

“I’m going to live life for myself,” the 50-year-old said in the latest issue of People magazine. “My whole world has changed and every cell in my body is happy.”

Brown previously shared life in Flagstaff, Arizona with his ex-spouse and his three wives, Mary, Janelle and Robyn. Brown and Cody, who married in 1994, have son Pedan, 24, as well as daughters Aspin, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Really, 12. Cody has a total of 18 children between the women.

Brown told the outlet that it was 2018 when she first realized that plural marriage wasn’t working for her.

“I realized I didn’t want to live anymore,” she admits. “I didn’t want to share a husband or feel like I wasn’t important.”

Last November, Brown announced on Instagram that she and Cody had split. Then she moved to Salt Lake City With her daughter, indeed.

“We got here and when I went to bed that night, I realized I was home,” Brown recalled. “It was like that. And I started again, and it was exciting, and it was new and very scary, because I didn’t know what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time. After a long time I took my life on my own. Had to go. It was amazing.”

Brown says she’s open to the idea of ​​meeting someone new, but she’s not ready to date yet.

“I love to date,” she said. “Love the idea of ​​having a romantic partner. But I really talked about it the other day, and she was like, ‘Mom, I love how our life is now.’ On the way. I’m going to let fate take care of itself.”

Brown insists she will be “monogamous from here on out.”

During their breakup, Cody took to Instagram to share that Brown’s “decision to leave comes with a lot of pain.”

“We have enjoyed many years together and I have great respect and admiration for her,” the 53-year-old wrote. “Even though we’ve moved on in different ways, we’ll always be committed parents.”

Cody and his family fled Utah in 2011 under the threat of prosecution The premiere of their TLC series. After living in Las Vegas, they moved in 2018 to Flagstaff, Arizona, a liberal college town in a largely conservative state.

It is illegal throughout the United States to marry more than one person or polygamy. The law in Mormon-heavy Utah is considered strict because of a unique provision that prevents married couples from living with a second “spiritual spouse.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints renounced polygamy in 1890 and strictly prohibits it today. The Browns consider themselves fundamentalist Mormons.

In a memo related to legal questions about the family, Flagstaff police said no bigamy charges could be filed against Brown because he was legally married to a woman named Robin. The patriarch said he was “spiritually married” to the other three women.

“Sister Wives,” a reality TV series chronicling relationships with chicken women, has been airing since 2010. Season 17 premieres in September.

Back in 2019, Cody said Fox News Digital The family agreed not to consider a fifth wife anytime soon.

“We took the fifth wife thing off the table a long time ago,” Cody said at the time. “And because we don’t want to ignore the concept, we always dismiss it very casually, and I think that’s one of the reasons the question keeps coming up. But that’s technically off the table as long as we’ve done the show.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.