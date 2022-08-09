New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The sister of a dead Tennessee man whose body was recovered by rangers in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is speaking out.

In social media posts, Annalise Evans said her brother, 23-year-old Bryce Evans, is an Eagle Scout and member of the Tennessee National Guard.

She said on Instagram over the weekend that family members don’t know why he went hiking alone.

“We thank you all for your prayers during this time and we begin the healing process,” Annalise said.

“We would also like to thank local officials in Cherokee, NC and the US Park Service,” she added.

WLOS reports that Evans has a summer internship at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Charlotte.

In a statement, the National Park Service (NPS) said Evans’ body was found in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain in North Carolina.

Evans, of Knoxville, was reported missing by his family earlier in the week.

Thursday evening, Evans’ vehicle was stopped at the Great Smoky Mountains’ Balsam Mountain trailhead near Pin Oak Gap on Hentooga Ridge Road.

Rangers proceeded to close the road and conduct a search of the immediate area with emergency responders from the Cherokee police and fire departments.

The following day, the Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire and Emergency Management Services continued to search the area.

A few hours later, at about 11:15 am local time, Evans was found about 20 yards from the trailhead and about 1.5 miles from the Balsam Mountain trailhead parking area.

Additional details are not available.

