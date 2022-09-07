New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It has been 21 years since September 11, 2001, when 2,996 people were killed in terrorist attacks in New York City, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania. Debra Burlingame lost her “hero” older brother – the pilot killed when terrorists hijacked American Airlines 77 and crashed into the Pentagon.

“On 9/11, we were in total shock and uncharted territory. Our hero brother, who is unbreakable, had his plane hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon. And so it was unreal. And now here is our big brother, a Navy fighter. A pilot, a The tough guy is gone,” Burlingame, the younger sister of Charles ‘Chick’ Burlingame, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Her brother’s plane crashed into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. on September 11, 21 years ago. The former Navy fighter pilot died a day before his fiftieth birthday.

All 64 passengers on board the plane died in the crash, including six crew members and five people linked to Al Qaeda who hijacked the plane. Another 125 people who were inside the Pentagon during the attack were killed in the disaster.

Burlingame said her brother-in-law called her at 6:30 a.m. Los Angeles time and told her to turn on her television.

“When I turned it on, the North Tower was smoking and she called me when the second plane hit. And now they were showing the replay of the second plane hitting, it’s a very vivid memory,” she said. “I was getting calls from people asking me if Chick could be a part of this, and I said, ‘No, no, no Chick flies out of Dulles. He’s never in New York airspace.’

Then her brother Brad called her screaming.

“He was just screaming and I didn’t understand what he was saying,” she said. “And he kept saying, ‘It’s chic. It’s chic’… I’ve never heard him in such an emotional state. And I said, ‘What do you mean, what do you mean?’ I didn’t think he was talking about what we see in front of us on television. Because I didn’t want to think that.”

Burlingame said she grew up in a military family, living “in different places” because of her father’s career in the Air Force. Chick also followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the army. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1971, flew F-4 Phantoms on the USS Saratoga and served in the Pentagon during the Gulf War. He was a recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal and retired from the Navy with the rank of Captain in 1996 after 25 years of service.

“He was very patriotic. He painted the USA on the wings of one of our old house scrap metal airplanes. He didn’t just want to be a pilot. He wanted to be a military pilot. And he was almost there. He flew airplanes his whole life,” his sister remembered him.

Burlingame said her older brother “loved America, just like our family did.”

“My father was a great patriot, and he was a World War II vet and was in the Air Force for 20 years. And that was our life. America was a country that we thought was the greatest place in the world. And when we lived in Washington, DC We were very patriotic. My father loved this country. And he taught us to love this country and why it’s so special. And that’s why Chick was so gung ho, not just to be a pilot, but to be a military pilot and serve the country,” she said. said

She said that 21 years after the “extreme nightmare” of 9/11, she still thinks about Chick and cherishes the trips she took on American Airlines, where his former employees would tell her stories about his time in the air.

“I can’t tell you all the great stories about my brother that I’ve never heard before. I got to fly American a lot. I was constantly flying between LA and Washington. But I flew with all the crew. He flew with me, and he flew with me. Sat would tell me stories about him. And it was amazing. He was a very good pilot. He had a lot of respect for the crew, all of them, including the people in the back,” she said.

Burlingame told Fox News Digital that she and her other brothers would always look up to Chick and even into adulthood would ask: “‘What would Chick do? What would Chick think? Take Chick, he’ll know what to do.’ “

Burlingame, who serves as a 9/11 community leader on the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation’s board of directors, lamented the country’s current political state and how a generation will never understand how Americans came together after more than two horrific days. decades ago.

“It’s sad what I’m seeing politically now because it’s sad to see the country torn apart on so many different levels, not just politically but theologically. And when I think of the young people who weren’t born either, I feel sad. Or the memory of 9/11. are too young to have or have any memories. They have grown up in a country where they have no idea what it’s like for Americans to stand shoulder to shoulder and hug each other and be kind to each other. Said.

“It’s just outrageous, divisive and downright cruel. And it’s very sad for me. It’s very sad because I’ve told people over and over in interviews that 9/11 was a triumph of human civilization over human depravity. And it really is. Saved me and many family members from utter despair. Our fellow Americans were magnificent. They really were. And they kept us from collapsing.”