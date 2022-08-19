Sister Acts: ‘Echoes’ and ‘Bad Sisters’ Stream Sibling Secrets

(CNN) In a perfect sign of the peak-TV era, A Single Friday brings a pair of mystery series dedicated to sisters and their unique bond, including one featuring an evil twin (sort of). “Echoes” opens with a promise it doesn’t deliver on, while “Bad Sisters” — too long, but ultimately satisfying — is like the drama’s never-made third season. “Big Little Lies,” Where the truly “bad” person is the abusive husband who ends up dead.

Starring Michelle Monahan in a dazzling dual role, “Echoes” follows twins Lenny and Gina, who spend years perfecting the weirdest sisterly act imaginable: moving in together for their birthdays each year, then buying a place to live for the next 12 months. the lives of others.

When one of them goes missing, however, it not only opens the door to uncovering a possible conspiracy, but also raises thorny questions about their pasts, which emerge through a series of flashbacks — including their mother’s death and a fatal fire — and the local sheriff’s (Karen Robinson) Attracts attention, the only character who seems to be having fun.

Produced by “13 Reasons Why” Brian Yorkey has a strong cast in “Echoes,” with Matt Bomer and Daniel Sunjata as the twins’ respective husbands, and Michael O’Neill as their dour but concerned father.

As is often true of these high concepts, though, the series is increasingly tortured, to the point where the which-sister-is-what beats don’t become difficult to follow, but rather challenge your patience. Being motivated to try. Despite Monahan’s latest addition to a long list of actors who have hosted both sides of the conversation for some stunt doubles.

