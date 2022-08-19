Sister Acts: ‘Echoes’ and ‘Bad Sisters’ Stream Sibling Secrets

(CNN)In a perfect sign of the peak-TV era, A Single Friday brings a pair of mystery series dedicated to sisters and their unique bond, including one featuring an evil twin (sort of). “Echoes” opens with a promise it doesn’t deliver on, while “Bad Sisters” — too long, but ultimately satisfying — is like the drama’s never-made third season. “Big Little Lies,” Where the truly “bad” person is the abusive husband who ends up dead.
Starring Michelle Monahan in a dazzling dual role, “Echoes” follows twins Lenny and Gina, who spend years perfecting the weirdest sisterly act imaginable: moving in together for their birthdays each year, then buying a place to live for the next 12 months. the lives of others.
When one of them goes missing, however, it not only opens the door to uncovering a possible conspiracy, but also raises thorny questions about their pasts, which emerge through a series of flashbacks — including their mother’s death and a fatal fire — and the local sheriff’s (Karen Robinson) Attracts attention, the only character who seems to be having fun.
Produced by “13 Reasons Why” Brian Yorkey has a strong cast in “Echoes,” with Matt Bomer and Daniel Sunjata as the twins’ respective husbands, and Michael O’Neill as their dour but concerned father.
As is often true of these high concepts, though, the series is increasingly tortured, to the point where the which-sister-is-what beats don’t become difficult to follow, but rather challenge your patience. Being motivated to try. Despite Monahan’s latest addition to a long list of actors who have hosted both sides of the conversation for some stunt doubles.
Netflix gets a lot of mileage out of these kinds of mysteries, but for all its anomaly-worthy twists, “Echoes” starts to look like a tempting dip and doesn’t pull itself out of the shallow end of that gene pool.
“Bad Sisters,” meanwhile, is a more complex plot, but focuses on a simple question: who and what killed the horrible husband of one of five extraordinarily close sisters, apart from the fact that all of them have reason to hate him. Do they hate the way he treats his sibling?
Created by and co-starring Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”) as the oldest of the bunch, the show also features Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the plot quartet.
However, the decisive role belongs to Claes Bang (“The Northman,” “Dracula”) as the quietly obnoxious John Paul, who torments his wife (Anne-Marie Duff) and quietly plots to harm and undermine her siblings, including Horgan’s Eva.
Interestingly, the show takes place in different time periods, the latter of which involves a pair of insurance agents (Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack) convinced that foul play was involved in John Paul’s death. Unfortunately for them, John Paul is such a committed jerk that the sisters have no reason to want him out of the picture.
There’s an almost Rasputin-like quality to the sisters’ initial hapless efforts, with Eva noting at one point – when someone proposes a work-related accident – “What are we going to do, paper kill him?”
Adapted from a Belgian series, the story drags a bit along the way, getting lost in a maze of side alleys and subplots. And when those threads come together at the end, the most apt comparison is another Apple entry, “The Afterparty,” Which also had interesting twists but took a long time to unravel its mystery.
For all that, “Bad Sisters” offers a stronger payoff than “Echoes” and feels less far-fetched, which helps justify the investment. In the realm of flow, like family, it’s the kind of relationships that bind.
“Echoes” and “Bad Sisters” premiere August 19 on Netflix and Apple TV+, respectively. Disclosure: My wife works for a unit of Apple.