Speaking to Fox News Digital this week about her latest projects, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Kelly Long talks about her inspirations, her personal battles with cancer — and why faith is central to her life.

“My dad was Conway Twitty’s road manager,” Long said, “so obviously I played country music at home. But my mom was always cranking out Frankie Valli or Elvis — but mostly Gladys Knight.”

Long said of Knight, “I adore her. She’s the greatest singer I’ve ever heard, in my opinion.”

Long just released a new cover of the great Gladys Knight & The Pips song, “Midnight Train to Georgia” — premiered here on Fox News Digital in this story — and her autobiography just came out. The book takes readers and fans through her human struggle against breast cancer, her musical journeys and much more.

“I can never try to be good,” she says, referring to Gladys Knight. “But it’s important to me to honor her.”

“I want the new generation coming after me to know what great songs are. That’s why I’m passionate about great songs – I want people to not forget where they came from. Some conversation.”

Long claims he has seen Knight perform in Mississippi and elsewhere, though he has yet to meet her face-to-face.

“I adore her – I think everything about her is lovely.”

“The music I recorded on that album brought us to a happier time.”

So what made Lang choose to record this song?

“We did this album in 2020 called ‘Old Soul,’ and I was very reluctant to release it,” Long said.

It was the time of the coronavirus pandemic, of course — “and nobody knew what was going to happen and everybody was desperate,” Long said of 2020. “But I thought the music I recorded on that album brought us back. A happy time where you can remember, ‘Oh, yeah, when I was in high school,’ or ‘Oh, yeah, when I met my love.’

“It brings you back … these are songs you listen to now in the grocery store,” or “when you’re getting your nails done,” she said.

They’re still popular — they’re still loved and gaining new fans every day.

“So I found my great collection of those great songs,” and one of them was a Gladys Knight song, she said.

“It did really well,” Long said, adding that she hopes to make a new round of recordings of great songs.

“I learned how to appreciate things. I learned how to see things more openly, the sky is blue, the grass is greener.”

“I stayed away from ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ at first because I didn’t think I could do it justice,” Long said.

“And then I thought, if it turns out bad, I don’t have to put it on the album! (laughs) And I really enjoyed performing it — and everybody knows that song. And everybody appreciates it,” she said.

So she couldn’t resist doing it.

‘How Much I’ve Learned’

Long spoke candidly about the challenges of breast cancer — and “you wouldn’t believe how much I learned” from the experience, she said.

“I don’t take anything for experience,” she said. “I know that sounds crazy — I don’t want to go through that again, don’t get me wrong.”

But “I learned how to appreciate things,” she says. “I learned how to see things more openly, like the sky is blue, the grass is greener.”

“I was diagnosed at 36,” she says. “And at the time, I was doing my best to get through life. I wasn’t focused on what really mattered. Or the people who really mattered.”

“Some people consider cancer a death sentence. But I like to consider it my life sentence. It’s like a reset button for me to live more abundantly and with appreciation.”

“Now, I pause — and who needs things, who needs help,” she said.

And “I promised God, if you let me overcome this problem, I will try my hardest to be a bright light to others, to be a ray of hope to someone.”

Long said, “Here I am, 17 years old, still here, talking to you right now, and I’m humbled, really humbled, to share my story with other people.”

Long said it’s “encouraging someone else and being able to tell others, ‘You can get through this,'” whatever that may be.

She says, “Yes, I’m stronger now because nothing scares you more than when you hear ‘cancer,’ but it’s hard work to get through, and I encourage people to follow their instincts to get through it,” she says.

She also said, “Some people think of cancer as a death sentence. But I like to say that I consider it my life sentence. It’s like a reset button so I can live a more abundant and appreciative life.”

“It’s not an easy road. For the rest of your life, [cancer] There’s always anxiety in your brain.”

She says she has written a song called “Life Sentence” – which will be released in October this year.

“And it doesn’t end there,” she said. “When you see breast cancer survivors, they go into reconstruction, or the radiation has done some damage to other parts of the body — it’s not an easy path,” she added.

“For the rest of your life, it’s always a concern in your brain.”

What else keeps her going?

“He is everything,” she said, referring to God and her deep faith.

She said that she often prays and talks to God.

“I never feel alone. I’m not afraid of anything because I know the end. I’m the only one going through,” she added, “so I don’t have to worry about what’s going to happen. It’s temporary.”

She also credits her husband TG Shepard for always being by her side and encouraging her.

“We have a lot in common. I’ve learned from him. He’s had such success in his music career — and it’s been amazing to bounce things off him and get advice and know that I’m being protected by someone I know. That’s right in front of me,” she said.

How do they both juggle everything, their schedules, their commitments, their work, their home life?

“We’re doing really well! There’s no competition between us,” she said. “We have each other’s back 1,000%.”

The couple has been married since 2007. She called TG her support — and said she learned a lot from him and the success he’s worked hard for over the years.

Long has two daughters. “I thank God so much for letting me be your mother,” she said, dedicating the book “I’m Not Going Anywhere” to her girls.

As a singer and songwriter, Long achieved great success – her songs were recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Larry Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, George Jones, BJ Thomas, Jimmy Fortune, Jerry Lee Lewis. and Johnny Lee, to name a few.

“Kelly has always been one of the greatest voices of our time,” BJ Thomas said of her when one of her most recent albums, “Old Soul,” came out.

To see a performance of Kelly Long’s “Midnight Train to Georgia,” watch the music video at the top of this article — or Click here to access it.