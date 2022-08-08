Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John is a Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on the pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with hits like Physical as well as You are the one that I need and won countless hearts by playing Sandy in the blockbuster film adaptation Lubricantalready died. She was 73 years old.

Newton-John, a longtime Australian resident who has sold over 100 million albums, died on Monday, her husband John Easterling wrote on Instagram and Facebook.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” her husband John Easterling said in a post.

Newton-John’s family did not provide any details about the cause of her death, but described her as “a symbol of triumph and hope for the more than 30 years that have shared her path with breast cancer.”

Newton-John was diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and underwent successful treatment before the cancer returned in 2017.

From Melbourne to Lubricant

Newton-John was born in Cambridge, England, in 1948, the son of German literature professor Bryn Newton-John and Irene Bron, whose father was Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Bron.

The Newton-Jones moved to Melbourne, Australia when their daughter was 5 years old, but she returned to England as a teenager and lived with her mother after her parents separated.

Newton-John had early dreams of becoming a veterinarian, but won singing competitions in high school, toured army bases and clubs until the age of 20, and recorded her first single. Until you say you’ll be mine.

From 1973 to 1983, Newton-John was one of the most popular artists in the world. She had 14 top 10 singles in the US alone, won four Grammys and starred opposite John Travolta in Lubricant and with Gene Kelly in Cell.

Newton-John and Grease co-star John Travolta at a benefit concert in Beverly Hills, California on October 10, 2002. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Both musically and image-wise, she reinvented herself. The always-smiling blonde Newton-John initially favored soft country pop songs such as Please mister please as well as You were never soft and softly breathing ballads like I sincerely love youwhich in 1975 received a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal and Recording of the Year.

But she picked up the pace in Lubricantespecially since Sandy swapped out her white sweaters and blouses for waist-length black leather pants.

The fast-paced duo Travolta-Newton-John, You are the one that I needwas one of the most popular songs of the era, selling over 15 million copies.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our lives so much better,” Travolta tweeted. online post.

“Your influence has been incredible. I love you so much. We will see each other in the future and we will be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you, and forever! Your Danny, your John!

Newton-John, pictured performing in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 23, 2017, overcame cancer in the 1990s before he returned in 2017. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Physical, her peppy R-rated hit released in 1981, was No. 1 for 10 weeks and was named Billboard’s Song of the Year despite being banned by some radio stations. An aerobics commercial from the early years of MTV won a Grammy for Best Video.

Journey of Cancer

Newton-John had several later hits, but her career began to decline and she made more headlines due to her personal life.

In 1992, while she was preparing a concert tour, her father died and she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her marriage to actor Matt Lattanzi, with whom she had a daughter, actress-singer Chloe Lattanzi, ended in 1995, and a long relationship with cameraman Patrick McDermott ended mysteriously.

McDermott went missing while fishing in California in 2005, and his fate remained unknown years later. Numerous reports have claimed that he is living in Mexico with a new girlfriend.

“He’s lost at sea and no one really knows what happened,” Newton-John told the Australian news agency. 60 minutes in 2016. “It is human nature to be surprised. But you know, these are the things in life that you have to accept and let go. Because whenever you’re going through hard times, there are always those problems.”

Latest Newton-John albums included Stronger than before; holiday collaboration with Travolta, This Christmasand autobiographical Gaia: One Woman’s Journeyinspired by her battle with cancer and the loss of her father.

Newton-John married Easterling, founder of Amazon Herb, in 2008.

She has been involved in numerous philanthropic activities, serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program and as a national spokesperson for the Children’s Health and Environment Coalition. She also founded the Olivia Newton-John Center for Cancer, Health and Research in Melbourne, Australia.