New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Singapore Prime Minister-in-waiting Lawrence Wong does not believe the US or China want to enter an armed conflict, but he worries that heightened tensions could lead to a dangerous situation.

In an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwaite, Wang noted that relations between the US and China have grown “more tense” since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and further worsened since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.

“After the visit, tensions rose a notch,” Wang said. “And the danger of that happening is that we’re starting to see a series of decisions made by both countries that will lead us into more dangerous territory.”

Pelosi stopped in Taiwan to meet with officials during a multi-country tour of Asia that began in Singapore. Anticipating this, China issued threats of consequences if Pelosi and the US went there, but Pelosi did not relent.

China imposes sanctions on Taiwanese politicians after visits by US lawmakers

While no one wants actual conflict, Wang said, “we will end up in conflict, and that is the biggest problem and danger.” He said Taiwan was a “flash point” and “it could very easily become very dangerous.”

With rising tensions, if there is an accident or misunderstanding involving China and the US, handling such a situation will become more difficult than it was in the past, Wang warned.

US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan on unannounced trip on heels of furore

Wang has also admitted that he was wrong in the past when he believed that increased trade was a way to solve geopolitical problems.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I think there’s another logic at play now, which is that geopolitics can undermine trade,” Wang said, “and we worry about that because it leads us to a more divided and dangerous world.”

Pelosi will not be the last US official to visit Taiwan. Sen. A delegation led by Rep. Ed Markey, D-Mass., arrived Sunday, with plans to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and others.