Singapore announced on Sunday that it would criminalize sex between men, overturning a colonial-era law protecting the city-state’s definition of marriage.

In his speech at the annual National Day rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed repealing Section 377A was “the right thing to do now” and that most Singaporeans would now accept it.

“I hope this will bring the law in line with current social patterns and bring some relief to gay Singaporeans,” said Loong.

The government will also amend the constitution to ensure that there is no constitutional challenge to allowing same-sex marriage.

“Even if we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and protect the institution of marriage,” Lee said. “We have to amend the Constitution to protect it. And we will do that. It will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and careful manner.”

“Singapore inherited the 377A from the British and chose to retain it after independence in 1965,” reports the BBC. Singapore is not the only former colony with a version of 377, the broadcaster said, as the law exists in many parts of Asia, Africa and Oceania.

