type here...
CANADA Sing Tao, Canada's largest Chinese-language newspaper, to cease print...
CANADA

Sing Tao, Canada’s largest Chinese-language newspaper, to cease print publications

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Sing Tao will cease its daily print publication on August 28. (Sing Tao Media Group)

Canada’s largest Chinese-language newspaper will cease publishing its print edition next month after more than four decades of existence.

The print edition of Sing Tao Daily, which is published in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, will shut down on August 28, leaving 83 people out of work.

In a statement, Sing Tao Media Group, which is co-owned by Hong Kong-based Sing Tao News Corp. and Torstar Corp., say it will focus on becoming “Canada’s leading Chinese news, information and entertainment digital media platform.”

CEO Calvin Wong says readers, including seniors, are increasingly comfortable getting their news digitally, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic as people spend more time at home.

  • Google warns online news bill could force it to subsidize biased news outlets

“In fact, we found that of the older group of people, about half of them are already very fluent on smartphones and tablets,” he said. “So in that sense, I don’t think we’re going to lose that kind of audience.”

The company will continue to publish its magazines, ElitGen and the Canadian City Post, as well as a weekly traditional Chinese lifestyle publication.

Sing Tao will go digital, resulting in 83 job losses. (Sing Tao Media Group)

Carlin Finch, president of Unifor Local 87-M, a union representing 43 of Sing Tao’s 83 laid-off workers, says employees were “totally overwhelmed” by the move.

“I think it was a huge culture shock for them,” she said. “I think a lot of them believed it would eventually happen, but they never thought it would happen this early.”

Finch is concerned that the end of the print edition will leave some readers behind.

  • Sue Google. Focus on “hyperlocal”. How Provincial Newspapers Hope to Keep the Light

“I understand that the company seems to think that the younger generation is using their phones, but I think there is still a very large generation that likes to tactilely feel like a newspaper and want to know what’s going on in their local communities. ,” she said.

Finch says the print closure comes at a challenging time for the media.

Bill C-18, which would require tech giants like Facebook and Google to pay to reuse news produced by professional Canadian news organizations, has stalled.

When Bill C-18 was announced, the federal government said the bill would provide Canadians with access to quality, fact-based news in a time of growing disinformation and public mistrust.

“We need to, as Canadians, start supporting journalism and local media and make sure we do everything we can to make sure our voices are heard,” Finch said.

Previous articleNew York City store locks spam in plastic case amid crime spike
Next articleDan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice in the drug murders of thousands of Americans

Latest news

- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Democrats would delay a primary order decision until after the 2022 vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic Party delayed a decision Saturday on reordering its primary calendar for the 2024...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

An Iranian state-aligned news outlet has suggested a military attack on a resistance group on foreign soil

off Video Eric Schon: Iran's opposition held a huge rally Maryam Rajavi...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Northwest Alberta community unites after potential tornado strikes

Environment Canada is investigating whether a possible tornado...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Local association in Quebec stops funding Hockey Canada after scandal

The Granby Hockey Association is urging others in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Wildfire southwest of Penticton jumped over road, property evacuated

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is shown in an...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Caribbean Carnival Parade returns to Toronto

Event organizers expect 10,000 masquerades to take part...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News