New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Another key moderate, Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has not yet said whether she will endorse.

“She has no comment as she is reviewing the text of the Sen. Cinema bill and will have to see what comes out of the parliamentary process,” a spokesperson for the senator told Fox News Digital on Monday.

With the Senate 50-50 and Republicans uniting against the Manchin-Schumer bill, Democrats need all of their members to be present and in favor of the bill for it to pass.

That means Washington is waiting with bated breath to see where she ends up in what could be Democrats’ last and best chance to pass a social spending bill before the midterms. Extending the drama due to the nature of the parliamentary process mentioned by her spokesperson, the movie announcement may not come until later in the week.

What’s in the Manchin-Schumer Tax Hike and Climate Change Bill?

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough will hear arguments this week from Republicans and Democrats on whether parts of the bill comply with the Byrd rule. That process is called Baird bath.

Under that rule, generally, provisions in a reconciliation bill — the process used by Democrats to get around a 60-vote filibuster — must affect government spending or revenue.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Manchin, Schumer agree to a largely pared-back version of Build Back Better

McDonough rules on what terms do not fit that definition, which the rule calls “disclosed material.” Technically, the Senate can revoke a parliamentarian, but top lawmakers have given no indication that they intend to do so.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The process is likely to last until later in the week, with a bill running into hundreds of pages for the parties to wrangle.

That means it could take several days for Sinema to announce his final position, which could hurt Democrats’ hopes for a major legislative victory or energize them as their biggest victory yet.