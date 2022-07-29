Since the release of the report, Canada Soccer has made a commitment to fostering a culture of safe sport, according to the new Secretary General.

Warning: This story contains graphic details that may cause concern to some readers.

Canada Soccer Secretary General Earl Cochrane was not shy about his words as he responded to a 125-page report produced by McLaren Global Sport Solutions highlighting systemic cultural and governance issues in the national sports organization 14 years ago.

The report was commissioned by Canada Soccer.

Cochrane says he fully understands what is at stake in moving forward when there are gaps in the organization’s structure.

“Everything we talk about is about real people and real lives. All decisions and mistakes have consequences. I recognize the impact of all these things on athletes. That’s the main thing here,” Cochrane told CBC Sports.

“We are going to listen to what has been said about us. What happened in 2008. But it is important to recognize that we are no longer the same organization that we were then.”

Some of the best moments in the life of Cochrane and his friends are associated with sports. He says that in the current environment, the love of the sport is waning for many – something that he takes personally and wants to change.

“Sport has given me so much in life. I grew up in a family with a single mother. Me, my brother, her. He gave me a big family. were like brothers,” Cochrane said.

“This is the world I grew up in. I owe a lot to sports. And frankly, I think that’s what’s at stake here.

An independent report released Thursday looks at Canada Soccer’s response to allegations of harassment leveled against Bob Birarda in 2008 while coaching the women’s under-20 team and coaching the Vancouver Whitecaps youth team.

In February, Birarda pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual harassment and one count of sexual touching while on duty. The allegations cover a 20-year period, from 1988 to 2008, and involve four teenage football players who were coached by Birarda. The sentencing hearing is expected to resume in September.

The report makes it clear that Canada Soccer has “mishandled” the allegations and states that the national sports organization was “described by many as dysfunctional and ineffective” with “significant management changes and moves to the top levels” in 2007 and 2008.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women’s soccer team coach Bob Birarda pleaded guilty to sexual assault in June. An independent review concluded on Thursday found that Canada Soccer mishandled the initial allegations against Birrarda. (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

Rapid change

Cochrane, who took up his new position just two weeks ago, says that while Canada Soccer has seen sweeping changes in the past 10 to 15 years since Birarda left, there is still a lot of work to be done to change the organization’s culture.

“The report clearly shows that the governance structure that existed in 2008 was a problem. The way the organization ran its business was not working,” he said.

“What the organization has done from 2008 to today is of great importance. In the two to three years after 2008, we carried out a vital organizational reform.”

As part of this review, 38 recommendations were made – from player relations and management to whistleblowing policy – and Cochrane says he is wasting no time to work on them.

Following Thursday’s report, Canada Soccer sent out a letter to stakeholders, partners and family members outlining important steps to address safety concerns in the sport.

(Canadian football)

Canada Soccer is now engaging ITP Sport and Recreation, Canada’s first and only safe sports consulting and software agency, to “get us where we want to be,” says Cochrane.

“We are going to be leaders in this safe sport – through policies, practices, programs,” he added.

“To be the group leading this discussion, we needed to surround ourselves with people who are experts. And that’s what we did. We are not and will not be satisfied with the standards.”

Whistleblower and former Whitecaps player respond to criminal charges against former coach Duration 2:26 Former Whitecaps player Ciara McCormack said she was “surprised” but “grateful” to learn that in December 2020, former women’s soccer coach Bob Birarda was charged with multiple sex offences. McCormack was one of the first to publicly make allegations of mistreatment at the hands of Birarda. (She is not a victim in a criminal case.)

The process of culture change

ITP Sport and Recreation co-founder Allison Forsyth, a survivor of sexual assault in the Canadian sports system, was called upon to help Canada Soccer begin the process of changing its culture.

Forsyth was an Olympic skier who competed in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. She was confronted by a predator in the form of her trainer.

Forsyth was sexually assaulted by Alpine Canada coach Bertrand Charest in 1997 and 1998. Charest was found guilty in 2017 on 37 sex-related charges based on complaints from nine women who were between 12 and 18 at the time of the crimes.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and later released on parole in 2019.

“We will not rest until every football parent in this country understands exactly how their child will be protected on the playing field and how every coach understands how they coach in 2022,” Forsyth told CBC Sports.

Forsyth says they have already begun work on the report and recommendations. She says that over the next two weeks, her team will present a 90-day action plan.

“We will carefully study the work. We’ll see what they did. And we will also meet new expectations for what the organization should do in safe sport,” Forsythe said.

“We will take a critical look at what has happened in the last 15 years and we will create new programs. Every parent will be more confident in what I share by the first quarter. [of] 2023″

Former Canadian Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says her team will present a 90-day action plan over the next two weeks. (Chris Donovan/Canadian Press)

Forsyth has a unique opportunity to lead

Forsythe, a mother of three, says she has a unique opportunity to help Canada Soccer become a leader in safe sport.

However, she says that what lies at the heart of her work is revealed through the lens of the victim.

“That’s the only reason I’m doing this. This is for victims of abuse. I ask them to believe in me. And I will do my best day in and day out to represent any victim or potential victim,” Forsyth said.

“Safe sport is essential. I should not and we should not persuade organizations to use it. I want everyone to know that Canada Soccer has come to us. We did not offer or persuade. matter. They came to us. It is very important”.

Cochrane, who has been with Canada Soccer in various capacities since 2001 but was not with the organization in 2008, says Forsyth and ITP are one of the few bands in Canada doing it for real.

“It was important for us, knowing that there would be recommendations, to have people able to translate them. To understand what the world is like today. To embed them in our organizations,” Cochrane said.

“I think we can be leaders in this country in this space and beyond. Make a global impact. To make people around the world recognize what Canada Soccer has done to protect our sport. Allison believes it too.”

Sports psychiatrist explains why Canadian sport is on the verge of retribution Duration 8:07 Dr. Carla Edwards says the Canadian sports system is in trouble, but offers solutions.

Forsythe says he understands the urgency of this job – every moment that passes there could be abuse for athletes across Canada.

She knows this and has taught Canada Soccer that quick action is critical, especially in the current sports environment.

“Canada Soccer is not waiting. As a survivor and professional in this space, I have every confidence that they are committed to making safe sport the ultimate goal for all athletes,” Forsyth said.

“Our role here is to make them the best in safe sport. I do not take this responsibility lightly. We aim to move as quickly as possible.”

Support is available to anyone who has been sexually abused. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or Canada End Violence Association Database. Call 911 if you are in imminent danger or fear for your safety or the safety of others.