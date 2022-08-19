Since 1989, threats to Salman Rushdie have sparked support and debate about free speech.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Eric Risberg/Associated Press

In a small conference room in midtown Manhattan in 1989, more than 20 famous writers took turns reading aloud the work of writer Salman Rushdie and condemning the fatwa that had just ordered his death.

At the time, the fatwa sparked a wave of support for Rushdie, as well as sparking debate about the complex collision of art and free speech with offensive acts.

Now, more than three decades later, that outpouring and debate has returned to the fore following a vicious knife attack on Rushdie at a New York City literary retreat.

PEN America, a group of free speech writers, organized a Rushdie reading in 1989. Speakers at the time included writer Joan Didion, writer Norman Mailer, and essayist Christopher Hitchens, all of whom denounced the fatwa in the name of freedom of speech.

“There is censorship in the United States,” said biographer Robert Caro. “There are issues on which compromise is impossible, and this is one of them.”

But not all responses to the fatwa were such a zealous defense of Rushdie. Perhaps most notably, Former President Jimmy Carter wrote an article in New York Times with a title that says satanic verses be an “insult”.

“While Rushdie’s freedoms enshrined in the First Amendment are important, we have generally promoted him and his book with little awareness that this is a direct affront to those millions of Muslims whose sacred beliefs have been violated and suffer in restrained silence,” Carter wrote.

Commenting on Twitter days after Rushdie’s attack last week, Iranian-American writer Roya Khakakian criticized the response of the US official. Later while posting a link to Carter’s 1989 articleshe attributed what she called Rushdie’s rejection and free speech to “the elite in 1989” and tweeted, “Today’s elite are also laying the building blocks of today’s unsightly cancellation culture.”

Rushdie’s attack comes at a time when libraries and schools have come under massive pressure from conservatives to remove books about race and LGBTQ issues from their shelves. The publishing industry has also faced criticism over representation in fiction and books for young people, as well as pressure to drop book deals from people like Republican Senator Josh Hawley, Woody Allen, and a Louisville, Kentucky police officer. officer involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“When departments of literature refuse to teach Lolitaconferences about Dostoyevsky are canceled due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Oscar winners feel comfortable spanking stand-up comedians on live television, journalists and cartoonists can be killed for posting a thought or joke that offends their readers, this is a dangerous world for both artists and art itself. Israeli writer Etgar Keret wrote this week..

Several writers, including Graham Wood of Atlantic Ocean as well as David Riffsuggested that satanic verses would not have been published if it had been written today.

satanic verses, published in 1988, includes a section in which Satan tricks the Prophet Muhammad into proclaiming a revelation, titular Satanic verses, which he must later retract. Since the prophet portrayed fallibility and human weakness in this episode, some Muslims consider the novel blasphemous.

A year after the publication of the book, Iran’s religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued an order known as a fatwa calling for the death of Rushdie and all those involved in the publication of the book.

After that, Rushdie hid under police protection for almost ten years. During those years, several publishers and translators were attacked, including the Japanese translator of the book, who was killed in 1991.

Rushdie gradually returned to public life in the early 2000s. He said that he still receives periodic threats because the fatwa has not been lifted. Over the years, hardliners in Iran have reportedly collected bounties totaling more than $3 million.

Last Friday, Rushdie, now 75, was preparing to perform at a retreat in New York when a man ran onto the stage and stabbed him 12 times in the neck, chest, stomach, arm and eye. According to those close to him, Rushdie was hospitalized and his condition has improved since then.

The attacker, a 24-year-old Lebanese American, has been charged with attempted murder. Iran denies any involvement in the attack.

Now, on Friday, PEN America will host new version of Rushdie’s 1989 reading: A group of writers will gather on the steps of the main branch of the New York Public Library to read excerpts from Rushdie’s writings in a show of support. The event will be attended by Hakakyan, as well as actor and comedian Aasif Mandvi, National Book Award winner Colum McCann and others.

“As publishers, we have a collective responsibility to support writers whose books and ideas provide an open and ever-evolving society,” said Markus Dohle, CEO of Rushdie’s Penguin Random House. statement.