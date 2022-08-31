closer
The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge joked ‘no talent’ while speaking to Fox News Digital on the red carpet.

Simon Cowell He has been a judge for contestants on “America’s Got Talent” for years, but he revealed that when he performs on stage, his performance doesn’t impress the audience.

“My talent means I know I don’t have talent…so I sit where I sit,” Cowell joked to Fox News Digital on the red carpet. “America’s Got Talent.”

Cowell reveals the secret to being a top judge on the popular talent competition.

“I hope what people at home are thinking. Not all the time. Some of the time,” commented the “America’s Got Talent” judge.

Both acts were top notch and impressed the four judges last night – Metaphysics and Comedian Mike E. Winfield.

The 62-year-old reality television personality argued that artificial intelligence performance by Metaphysics and Winfield’s comedy acting show are two of the best.

Although Simon Cowell judges the top contestants on “America’s Got Talent,” if he performs, his performance may not impress the audience.
During the Metaphysics show, the group used AI technology to sing “Nesson Dorma” from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot with host Terry Crews, judges Howie Mandel and Cowell.

Cowell predicts who will take home the show’s grand prize of $1 million dollars.

‘America’s Got Talent’ judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell.
“I think it’s really clear tonight. It’s me, Howie and Terry, it’s hilarious, and Mike, the comedian, I think they’re both the best by a mile, and America gets it right week in, week out, week in and week out,” He told Fox News Digital.

Metaphysics was elated to hear that the “America’s Got Talent” judges believed they were the “number one” act.

'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has been on the show since 2016.

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Simon Cowell has been on the show since 2016.
When Fox News Digital asked the group what they thought of Cowell’s reaction to their performance, they responded: “It’s an honor.”

“When we left the stage, [Simon] Coming to us, he shook our hands and …[said] ‘Genius, it’s genius,'” a Metaphysics member told us of the interaction.

Cowell says the act of metaphysics is even funnier the second time around.

 

“I think the song choice was great. Everything about it was perfect. I loved it,” he said.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.