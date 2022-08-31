New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Simon Cowell He has been a judge for contestants on “America’s Got Talent” for years, but he revealed that when he performs on stage, his performance doesn’t impress the audience.

“My talent means I know I don’t have talent…so I sit where I sit,” Cowell joked to Fox News Digital on the red carpet. “America’s Got Talent.”

Cowell reveals the secret to being a top judge on the popular talent competition.

“I hope what people at home are thinking. Not all the time. Some of the time,” commented the “America’s Got Talent” judge.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Sofia Vergara Says She Would Win The Show If She Was Competing

Both acts were top notch and impressed the four judges last night – Metaphysics and Comedian Mike E. Winfield.

The 62-year-old reality television personality argued that artificial intelligence performance by Metaphysics and Winfield’s comedy acting show are two of the best.

During the Metaphysics show, the group used AI technology to sing “Nesson Dorma” from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot with host Terry Crews, judges Howie Mandel and Cowell.

Cowell predicts who will take home the show’s grand prize of $1 million dollars.

“I think it’s really clear tonight. It’s me, Howie and Terry, it’s hilarious, and Mike, the comedian, I think they’re both the best by a mile, and America gets it right week in, week out, week in and week out,” He told Fox News Digital.

Metaphysics was elated to hear that the “America’s Got Talent” judges believed they were the “number one” act.

When Fox News Digital asked the group what they thought of Cowell’s reaction to their performance, they responded: “It’s an honor.”

“When we left the stage, [Simon] Coming to us, he shook our hands and …[said] ‘Genius, it’s genius,'” a Metaphysics member told us of the interaction.

Cowell says the act of metaphysics is even funnier the second time around.

“I think the song choice was great. Everything about it was perfect. I loved it,” he said.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.