Simon Cowell He opened up about how his judging style has changed over the years, and he has his son for it.

“I have a son“I have more empathy for younger acts,” Cowell told Fox News Digital on the red carpet at “America’s Got Talent.”

A 62 year old man Reality television personality Engaged to Lauren Silverman. Cowell and his socialite fiancee have been dating since 2004, and in 2014 the two welcomed son Eric, now 8.

“The truth is you want everybody to succeed. I get frustrated when people … don’t do well or don’t make their own decision … it’s frustrating,” Cowell said.

Cowell, Has been on AGT since 2016, was also one of the original judges on “American Idol.” Many viewers found his criticism harsh, but he helped shape many talented performers over the years.

“When I first started doing these shows, they got a lot of horrible people and asked me to comment on them. ‘Well, they’re all horrible. What do you want me to say?’ Then, over the years, I think people have gotten better now.”

After “American Idol,” Cowell began his career with popular artists and bands such as Leona Lewis, in one direction And the fifth is harmony.

Last night, on “America’s Got Talent,” Simon may have found another star.

Fourteen-year-old singer Sarah James received the Golden Buzzer from Simon during her performance in June. Last night on the NBC show, she wowed the judges once again with her performance Elton Johns “Rocket Man.”

“I cried like a baby,” James told Fox News Digital.

“To be here on this stage in front of an American audience is amazing, very emotional.”

Cowell predicted She will have a great career After the season ends.

“If we didn’t have people like Sarah, we wouldn’t be doing these shows,” Cowell said.

“You pray every year that you find someone great, and they’re going to have a great career later. I think that’s going to happen for our artists tonight.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge shared his thoughts on the shows, telling Fox News Digital, “You never know what to expect on a live show. It’s fun. It’s interesting. Not everyone is great,” he noted.

“In my opinion, the final act is in a different league, a different league actually. But we’ll see if America agrees.”