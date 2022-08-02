Silent alchemist Wigman built a formidable squad

“EThe English know how to drink!” exclaimed Sarina Wigman the morning after last night. “I think it’s too much alcohol. But that’s okay, we liked it. When you have these achievements, it’s very good to have a party.”

It was a passage that characterizes the England manager quite well. Wigman can come across as a stern and stern touchline figure, and her businesslike manner has quickly imprinted itself on the new European champions since she took over last September. But there’s a brighter side, too, and it shows in the way her team plays: the industry is paving the way for the inventions and kinds of prosperity that sent England into an evening that was worth the sun and the headaches.

She has achieved the unprecedented feat of winning continental titles in various countries, and no one does that just by playing a bad cop. It’s true that unsentimental decisions helped shape her wins in both 2017 and 2022; Few need to be reminded of how she ditched her captain, Mandy van den Bergh, in two caps for the Netherlands five years ago, and Stef Houghton’s absence this time around has raised quite a few surprises. But Wigman created England’s happiest and most cohesive camp in recent memory, and it helped them achieve huge results when, unlike Spain and in the final on Sunday, matches were in danger of slipping away from them.

“She’s the missing ingredient that England was looking for,” Captain Leah Williamson told the huge crowd in Trafalgar Square after the team took the stage. “She brought us all together. She’s a special person and puts us first as people.”

It was a general refrain. Wigman has changed the attitude of England players towards each other. Beth Meade noted that honesty and mutual respect have grown with her since her arrival. “Now we believe that what we say to each other is for the best and that it will not go beyond the group – it has become easy to talk to each other,” Meade said before the finale.

This is invaluable when difficult words have to be said; it also adds another dimension to the level of enjoyment players can get from winning through a monumental collective effort. The Dutch locker rooms have a reputation for being frank, and with her national team and her adopted country, Wigman has endured the best elements of that.

“She wants everyone to be on the same wavelength,” said Baroness Sue Campbell, the Football Association’s director of women’s football. “When we interviewed her, we knew we were getting the best tactical and technical coach in the world. What we didn’t know was that we would get this exceptional person.” Campbell admitted that she thinks winning Euro 2022 could prove challenging for Wigman given the timing of her appointment; perhaps the idea that they hired an alchemist seemed too good to be true.

Alessia Russo and Ella Thun of England celebrate the trophy at Wembley. Photograph: Lynn Cameron/The FA/Getty Images

However, given the difficulty of England’s 50-year journey to this point, there is something surreal about the fact that Wigman helped them take their biggest step in just 11 months. Raw was present under Hope Powell, Mark Sampson and Phil Neville; all of these trainers showed at least some results that confirmed the regular presence of the Lionesses as contenders, but none of them, for various reasons, was able to take them over the line. Wigman has tied loose ends to form a sleek, formidable unit, and now the question is how far England can go with her at the helm.

In 2019, Wigman’s Dutch team painfully failed to confirm their Euro 2017 title with a stunning World Cup victory. They deservedly lost to the United States, but that was hardly a disappointment: two years ago, a young team was not expected to win a home tournament in which they defeated a desperately disappointing England in the semi-final stage, and they were far from the finish line. walk the distance in France. This summer’s finish in the last eight under Mark Parsons was more like their natural resting place; no one could really take them any further, but this generation of England still feels they have a long way to go.

It doesn’t hurt that the next World Cup is less than a year away. England will enter it with momentum, solid team spirit and a team of proven operators in what is arguably the strongest league on the planet. They can stay fair in a tense away game against Austria in September, knowing a draw will guarantee them first place in qualifying Group D, and then move on to their task in Australia and New Zealand. Preparations for this tournament should now be reaching their climax on these shores: Wigman is enjoying a nearly two-year honeymoon, but there is little chance she or England will bask in the sun for too long.

“The way she talks is quite interesting,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham. “Because it’s not just about success on the pitch, it’s about legacy. She’s just a very open person with really strong values.”

Known for his modesty, Wigman will spend his summer vacation in a camper, avoiding the glare and dazzle. Talk of an honorary dame may come to fruition in time, but whether it hits the mark is another matter. “I think she probably would have turned it down because she’s just not the right person,” Lucy Bronze said. “I think she will be very embarrassed if we try to insist on it. We want it to be about the team, and it starts with Sarina. Now it will be difficult for her to fend off attention.

There’s still some fun to be had, but the point is, under Wigman, England has just got to work.