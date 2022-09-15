Silence about football’s links to sexual and domestic violence is deafening

Tthat’s a lot of problems in football. And a lot of talk about problems in football. However, when it comes to the game’s disturbing links to sexual and domestic violence, there’s a bottomless silence.

Why? Why aren’t there hundreds of opinions on this? It’s hard and pointless to rank every dark aspect of the game – from racism to sports washing, from homophobia to corruption – but such conversations exist.

When it comes to sexual assault or domestic violence, there are no hot spots, no thrills. Both are terribly grim crimes. They are unpleasant to read about and legally almost impossible to write about.

Is there a connection between the lack of any meaningful discussion and the fact that some football fans seem to normally applaud and cheer on the alleged rapist? Defending your wife-beater suspects but booing your opponent, just using it as just another trivial part of a tribal rivalry?

Even lawsuits become internet memes and whatsapp fodder without any mention of the seriousness of the crime. Every Sunday league footballer has heard the word “rape” applied to a striker beating a defender. Nostalgic TV and radio shows often just erase that difficult part of someone’s life because they ruin the mood, don’t they?

Football and sports occupy a curious position in our lives. It is close enough to dictate your emotions, some of your most overt expressions of passion, but far enough from everyday life that you can approach it in a kind of moral vacuum. Between three and five o’clock your usual code of ethics should not apply, especially if we are talking about a really good player. Yeah, he might have done it, but man, he might ruin the play.

If your best friend raped someone or was accused, it will likely affect your relationship, but a footballer can be guilty of assaulting the mother of his children and is quickly forgotten.

How should we talk about it? Skye can hardly show a player’s pre-game stats: 38 games, 14 goals, 4 assists, average mileage 13.2, suspected rape 1 (do not google these facts to check if this is a nod to any player, it is not) ). Your review of the EFL may not be accidental, but the new signing [redacted] [redacted] – recently questioned by police after allegations of beating his wife – pulled one out with 15 minutes left.”

This column does not mention any particular case. It is very difficult to talk about this topic for a number of legal reasons. A column without specifics, without history, without names is less interesting. As a result, no one writes and no conversation takes place.

Janey Starling from Level Up, a feminist campaign group that wants to see a world where everyone is loved and freed from gender-based violence. In February, along with 3 hijabi as well as Coalition to End Violence Against WomenLevel Up has sent an open letter to the Premier League and the FA demanding mandatory consent training and disciplinary action for players who cause harm.

He ran high-profile campaigns on the subject with the help of a caring fan base. The goal, says Starling, is to “break the silence on rape in sports. We are focused on football because we know that this is a huge space with so many people. But the conversation about sexual violence is not really happening.”

In the UK, a partner kills two women every week. At the same time, one percent of the charges lead to a conviction for rape. “We need clubs to take responsibility for players and not just leave it up to a flawed criminal justice system that rarely delivers justice for rape victims,” Starling says.

In August, the Premier League announced mandatory sexual consent education, which supports Level Up. “A lot of these players are trained in academies,” says Starling. “Clubs have a responsibility to communicate their worldview.

“We know that more education about sexual consent in society is taking place in schools, in the workplace. So why should football be different? We know that sexual abuse is an act of power and control. This is something we often see in industries like film and government. Wherever there is power and control in society, there will be sexual violence.

“Sexual consent is really important and football is a really important place to stand up to that.”

So what should happen to players accused of these crimes? They are innocent until proven guilty. But because the conviction rate is so low, such an all-or-nothing solution seems inadequate. Should the football authorities become a kind of civil court – based on probabilities, not reasonable doubts?