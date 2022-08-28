Signing – North Vancouver man, after 35 years of jokes, retires

On the Vancouver subway if you’ve ever ridden Forbes Avenue in the Lower Lonsdale neighborhood of North Vancouver.you probably streaked past the Second Street Contract Printing House and had a good laugh.

That’s because for 35 years, store co-owner Bob Gibson has been using a double-sided block-letter sign to brighten people’s days with laughter.

By changing both sides about once a month, Gibson has made a career out of a single liner.

“The police were called to the kindergarten. A three-year-old child resists rest.”

“I used to think orthopedic shoes were overrated. I’m on the mend.”

“Unfortunately, my photographic memory was never developed.”

Bob Gibson says that for 35 years, his goal with the North Vancouver print shop was to make people feel a little better and laugh. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

Now at 65, Gibson is retiring and selling the printing business he started with his father to a new owner.

His last sign in the store?

“I am not retiring. I’m retiring.” And “I’ve run out of ideas, I’m subscribing.”

Gibson’s Facebook post announcing his retirement received about 600 replies.

“As a North Shore girl, I will miss the witty and smart gesture messages that I have enjoyed over the years,” Willow Munro wrote. “Enjoy your retirement and I hope you write all those comments in a book.”

Another post by Mike McClure echoed what many others have written, that passing a sign was often a bright spot on their day.

“It was a highlight on my morning commute in the 12 years I’ve lived in Lower Lonsdale when I saw a new joke,” he wrote. “I always laughed before and after a 14-hour work day. I would like to thank you for this time and wish you a happy retirement!”

Gibson, who used the sign to express his creativity and humor, said he was touched by all the comments.

“It feels like I might be brightening up someone’s day, and I think that’s the whole point,” he said. “The world is full of problems.”

Video posted on Tik Tok showing a compilation of some of Gibson’s best zingers received thousands of likes.

Gibson said that over the years he came up with 700 different signs. To do this, he kept a red folder full of ideas or sayings he had seen elsewhere that he could use in his shop.

The difficult part was perfect wit, given the limitations of the sign. Each side has a total of five lines, with a maximum of 13 letters per line.

“There are a lot of fun things in there, but to put them on the sign… I printed out a little grid that I can actually write the sign on and know it will fit,” he said.

Bob Gibson, co-owner of Contact Printing in North Vancouver, shows off his red folder of outdoor advertising ideas and grid system to make sure they fit. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

Gibson said his messages were never political and he used his co-owner David Brown as his filter.

“We never crossed the line, it was never a political matter. It was just for laughs,” Gibson said.

The couple recently sold the business to a new owner, who told Gibson and Brown they planned to continue the fun with the sign. Gibson hands them his red folder to get them started.

When asked what was one of his favorites over the years, Gibson said, “I made a lot of money there. About a quarter of an inch more.”