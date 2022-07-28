Sidney Sweeney won’t stop doing nude scenes

(CNN) With two first-time Emmy nominations for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” Sydney Sweeney is riding high in Hollywood.

But that doesn’t mean she’s ready for life.

“If I want to take a six-month break, I don’t have the income to pay for it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have no one to support me, no one to pay my bills or call for help.”

This may seem strange coming from an actress, given how much the industry talks about big paydays. But she explained that while established stars get paid, “they don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you don’t get residuals anymore.”

Not that Sweeney isn’t on her way.

Read on