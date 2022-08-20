New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With nearly four million followers on Instagram alone, SI Swimsuit model Natalie Mariduena hopes to raise awareness of “body normalcy.”

The model first made a splash on the magazine’s pages in 2021 and is featured in this year’s issue Available on newsstands now.

“In the industry, you either see very skinny models or you see plus-size models, but there’s not this modeling style in between,” the Chicago native told Fox News Digital. “I try to achieve that for other people. I want to be an example of that and show that it’s cool and it’s beautiful. [On social media] I show my body, I show my life, I show what I stand for and what I value without a filter. Whether it’s a bikini picture or a picture of her in a cute dress on the street, I want to show that normal body size is valued.”

The 25-year-old insists she uses her platform to show her female followers that looking beautiful doesn’t require relying on filters and Photoshop.

“I have a lot of followers who are young women, very impressionable and look up to me as their role model,” she said. “I try to connect with people, whether it’s through DMs or the comments section. I’m often told, ‘I have your body type – thank you for showing it.’ , I think it’s more important than ever to bring positivity to women.

Mariduena praised SI Swimsuit for Different body types are celebrated, as well as women of different ages. For the 2022 issue, Mariduena was photographed by veteran photographer Yu Tsai in Belize.

“Being a part of a magazine that accepts and celebrates you is the best feeling in the world as a model,” she says. “I remember us Finished filming about 15 bikinis That day was bright and early, in the forest. I’m in waterfalls, I’m falling on rocks, I’m hanging on bridges, standing in rivers… [but] It was like a little party. You wouldn’t know it by looking at the photos, but there are about 20-25 people standing behind the camera cheering and encouraging you. They’re having a little dance party for you.”

Although this is not Mariduena’s first time appearing in a magazine, her photos this year surprised her, she insists.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I saw some of the photos when we were shooting them, but seeing them in the actual magazine was a surreal feeling. This small-town girl from Illinois had no idea something like this could happen. For her. … And being a part of ‘Sports Illustrated’ was probably one of the most powerful experiences I’ve ever had.” . I’m able to celebrate my body. They’re so inclusive and accepting. They do such a great job of creating such an accepting community that includes all women and uplifts each other.”

Despite her achievements, Mariduna said she never woke up feeling like a supermodel. Like everyone else, there are days when she could use a much-needed boost of confidence. And moments where she enjoys disconnecting from social media.

“On those days, I do what I love,” she said. “I love a good meal. I love visiting my favorite restaurant. I love my healthy food and I love my junk food. I think it’s all about balance. I want to give myself a day. It could be something as simple as staying at home and enjoying a nice meal or going to the beach. I also like to lean on my friends. I think it’s important to have a positive, encouraging circle whenever you’re feeling down. I know they always pull me out of it. Saying ‘you’re doing great, keep going’ goes a long way. I’m very lucky to have that support system. I think that’s very important.”

Mariduena has over 8 million followers on her social media platforms. She is known for promoting “do good” initiatives that focus on sustainability, women’s empowerment and body positivity. They are needed now more than ever, she said.

“I think cyberbullying is very prominent on social media,” she said. “It is important to spread positivity and love towards others. Even when someone is doing well, you should support them and encourage them. It affects people. There is no need for hate and negativity. That is the message I want to share.”

“When I was younger, and I think this was typical of a lot of girls in high school, I always felt like I had to look a certain way or act a certain way to impress social groups,” she continued. “It wasn’t until college that I realized it was cool to be different, to be outside the norm. I think that’s been a big key to my success. I don’t always follow a trend if it’s not right. I. I dress the way I like, it makes me feel good. I keep my head and I follow my heart. It seems to be working so far.”

Mariduena said her goal is to work with more fashion brands and designers, hoping to see others identify with her body type. She appreciates how the modeling industry has evolved over the years and is curious to see what else it can do for women.

“I’m a fashion girl at heart,” she says. “And I hope women see me as a source of relatability. When women see me, I hope they can see and represent a part of themselves. That’s my goal. I think women can do it, and their dreams can be a possibility. That’s a possibility for me.”