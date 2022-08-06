New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ella Halikas has gone viral for recreating some of Julia Fox’s most daring looks — but SI Swimsuit ModelIt’s a no-brainer.

“I remember she was wearing the low-high look, and I was like, ‘Oh, low-high is coming back,'” the 24-year-old laughed to Fox News Digital. “And I remember seeing videos on TikTok of girls saying, ‘And very curvy people were scared of it. There’s no way I’m going to be part of this trend. I don’t have the right body.’ My first thought was, ‘Why not?’ Obviously, we have different body types, but I also like to show off my body. And I figured if I could wear it, someone else could too. Together we can be confident and beautiful together. I want to start that conversation. .”

The curvy model took to Instagram, where she posted photos of herself and Foxx, 32, wearing similar looks. Some of the pieces Halikas wore while grocery shopping included black and white Calvin Klein underwear, as well as a cropped white tank top and mini skirt paired with black patent gloves and boots — two recognizable styles from the fellow model.

Halikas said she has received an overwhelming amount of support After the photos went viral.

“I want to show people that you can rock whatever you want, you can be just as confident and beautiful,” the California native shared. “I wanted other girls to be seen. I wanted to encourage others to feel good in their own skin and wear things they thought they would never wear. I got a great response from people and they loved it. I mean, it takes time, effort and money to do all these unpaid shoots. But It feels great to encourage others to show off their bodies.”

According to Halikas, she actually went to a grocery store in Beverly Hills to mimic Fox’s supermarket look.

“The secret to pulling off Julia Fox’s look — or any look for that matter — is your own confidence,” she explains. “It’s not so much about body type.. it’s not about how you carry yourself.. it’s not about how you look physically.. it’s not about how you feel mentally.. you have to walk with your chest up.. when you look at photos.. you have to feel confident and powerful. That’s why ‘She’s beautiful’ It makes people go, ‘Looks.’ You have to own your body and You have to own your appearance. If you can have that mental shift and find that confidence, you can pull off anything.”

Halikas said the “Uncut Gems” star didn’t contact him personally after the photos went viral, but he did see them.

“She sees my stories [on Instagram],” Halikas explained. “She liked two of my posts. She never commented or approached it personally… but it’s not really about impersonating a celebrity or Julia Fox personally. It’s about recreating a style and showing it off on a different body type. I want to start doing different celebrities and other skinny women like Bella Hadid. “

The star made her first splash in 2021 when she was photographed by celebrity photographer Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, New Jersey for SI Swimsuit. Inspired Halikas Ashley Graham and Hunter McGradyHe said that it has always been his dream to appear in a magazine.

“The shoot felt like a dream,” she recalls. “I also connected with Ashley Graham. She sent me a voice message the morning of my shoot. I remember her saying, ‘I’m so proud of you, you should be proud of yourself. You’ve come this far.’ I just started crying. I was the day before the shoot. I woke up at night watching her modeling videos on YouTube and got some inspiration. So I couldn’t believe my role model was encouraging me. I felt empowered. What I love about this brand is that the girls are so cheerful and encouraging. You couldn’t find a more supportive sisterhood.”

“I remember when the magazine finally came out, I looked around San Francisco for the shoot, going to every Walgreens, CVS, library, Barnes & Noble,” Halikas continued. “I couldn’t find it anywhere. After hours of searching, I had to go to the airport and get on a flight to Miami. I went to the newsstand there and saw it on the wall. I grabbed it right away. I had a full page in one issue…I was proud to make it this far.”

Today, Halikas hopes her body will serve as an inspiration to other women who “deserve to be seen” in the fashion industry.

“Talking about the difference between body positivity and body neutrality is really important to me,” she explains. “Body positivity is when you accept your body and don’t really want to change it. Body neutrality is when you love your body, but you’re also okay with change. I’m more neutral. I love my body and I’m very positive about it, but there are things that I believe will make me stronger. There are. I’m always looking to be the best version of me… I enjoy working out and for me, it’s way more than trying to lose weight. I’m not thinking about weight or even needing to lose. I’m thinking, ‘How can I get more toned? How can I be healthy? How can I help my anxiety? How can I improve my mental health?'”

The model shared She relies on constant pilates and weight-lifting to challenge herself while improving her mental health. She is also an avid fan of soccer, hot yoga and the occasional jog.

“My advice to anyone who dreads the gym is don’t worry about anyone there,” she advises. “They’re more into themselves. In life, we always think people are judging us when we wear a new outfit or when we’re at the gym. Most people, especially these days, care too much about themselves. If you’re feeling bullied, get a workout buddy or meet a trainer. If the weight room seems intimidating because of all the guys, get on the treadmill. You can go to a room by yourself and do cardio. I also go to a Pilates class, where I’m a big girl… but in a way, it empowers me, I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m twice your size. But look what I can do’. Health and fitness look different on every body. I feel strongly about being my best self.”

“Most importantly, don’t compare yourself to others, especially when everyone else is wearing a bikini right now,” she says. “There’s so much power in just being you. You’re unique. Don’t take it for granted. It’s easier said than done, but it’s no fun comparing yourself to everyone else. Embrace who you are and what you can do.”