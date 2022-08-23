New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Camille Kostek Channeling the swimwear icon For her latest look.

A former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, she is partnered with Swimsuits for everyoneShe was inspired by Farrah Fawcett’s iconic 1976 poster for her swimwear collection, a spokesperson for the label confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday.

Kostek’s bold red one-piece with a scooped neckline is reminiscent of the same suit that made Fawcett a ’70s pinup.

“Good morning Charlie,” the 30-year-old captioned an Instagram video of her recent shoot earlier this month. “My inspiration for designing this classic one piece for the CAMILLE collection with icon Farrah Fawcett @swimsuitsforall. Her red suit poster in front of the blanket and the white suit captures on the bike are my all time favorite swimsuit photos from the past. Casting her in these pieces for the campaign was my favorite on set. A few moments.”

Camille Kostek Surprises SI Swim Search Winner Maddie Dewey: ‘Welcome to the Family’

Fawcett’s famous poster was released the same year “Charlie’s Angels” premiered. It is considered the best selling poster of all time. The shoot took place at her home and she did her hair and makeup herself. The swimsuits she wore that day were from her closet.

The poster sold over 12 million copies and earned Fawcett $400,000 in royalties. In 2011, two years after her death at age 62, the red swimsuit and a copy of the poster were donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 as part of the magazine’s first open casting call. She was co-winner that year with Haley Kalil. She appeared on the 2019 cover alongside Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan. Ashley Graham, a fellow SI Swimsuit cover girl, previously partnered with Swimsuits for All.

Kostek’s latest collection, “Flirting with Nature”, aims to “celebrate all women in their natural states”.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Back in July, the star spoke out Fox News Digital About to appear in this year’s issue of SI.

“This is the fifth year of the issue,” she explained at the time. “I’m as excited this year as I was the first year when I got the call. It’s a dream job I’ve worked towards for 10-plus years. So living this dream in my reality is something that always excites me. I’ve worked hard to grow in the modeling industry so I’m looking for self-acceptance. A great advocate, and it’s helped me accept my body as it is. I’ve always gravitated to SI Swimsuit because I know they accept me for who I am.”

Kostek also revealed how it gives her the confidence she needs on days when she’s not feeling her best.

Fitness Icon Denise Austin, 65, and Daughter Katie Model Bikinis for SI Swimsuit Runway Show: ‘Proud Mama’

“Sexy to me is self-preservation, which ultimately leads to confidence,” she says. “I like to go to the farmer’s market or the grocery store and buy clean, wholesome food. I look to cook for myself, taking time to imagine a steam bath, salt bath, and meditation.”