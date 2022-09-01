Should we still care about the Summit Series?

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, CBC Sports’ daily email newsletter. Stay up to date with what’s happening in the sport by subscribing here.

“If there is a goal that everyone remembers, it was back in 1972.”

This is the opening line of The Tragally Hip’s Fireworkswhich was released in 1998.

The target the group refers to is that of Paul Henderson. iconic winner in Game 8 of the 1972 Summit Series, which essentially sealed Canada’s victory after the teams went into a showdown with three wins, three losses and one draw each.

Now time between release Fireworks until today and from the song to the goal are almost equal.

Survey of 1,500 Canadians cited in National Post This week, it turned out that 55% of respondents knew about the series, while only 42% of respondents were familiar with it.

In 2022, if there is a goal that everyone remembers, it was probably the goal of 2010 – the golden goal of Sidney Crosby at the Vancouver Olympics.

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the first game in the Summit series. Summit 72, a four-part documentary series authorized and supported by Team Canada’s 1972 players, airs on CBC and CBC Gem on September 14.

WATCH | Upcoming 4 part series, Summit 72, Coming Soon:

Summit 72 | Coming to CBC and CBC Gem September 14, 2022 Duration 1:03 The 1972 Canada-USSR High-Level Hockey Series changed hockey forever, playing out dramas of national identity, pride, politics and ideology as the world watched in rapture during the Cold War. Enhanced photo from the original 16mm film of Canada’s winning goal. (Courtesy of the Hockey Hall of Fame)

This is a month of memories for many and discoveries for others. But the desire of millennials like me to shrug it all off with a huge “OK Boomer” is also real.

The Summit series took place at the height of the Cold War, when nationalism was rampant and the Soviets were the number one enemy in the world.

In eight hockey games, Canada had a chance to make its mark in the battle against communism. Even though Canada was not a major player in the Cold War, tensions remained high in the country.

Leading up to the series, no one in Canada thought the Soviets had a chance until the signal sounded to end game one with a 7-3 victory for the Soviet Union. Four games in Canada saw the Soviets lead 2-1-1 and then won first game and on his home ice.

Moments like Bobby Clarke ankle fracture Valeria Kharlamova and JP Parise’s Game 8 hysterics written in history for telling the story of what Canada got into and how desperately they wanted to win.

Moment like Phil Esposito Performance in game 4 these are legends.

The last three games in the series played out in a storybook style, with the “heroes” eventually returning to defeat the “villains”. And Henderson’s goal with 34 seconds left was especially important because the Soviets would have won by goal difference had the game ended in another draw.

In the end, the good guys won.

Except that this was real life and not some fairy tale – as the myth-making around the event might seem – it’s not that simple. Especially when viewing the series through the prism of today.

Glorifying Russia even as a villain just months after Canada once again severed diplomatic relations with the country over its unjustified invasion of Ukraine seems wrong. As it turns out, the bad guys didn’t disappear—they just stayed bad. And there’s nothing a group of hockey players can do about that.

Canadian nationalism regarding hockey would also be out of place now. We recently learned that Hockey Canada allegedly covered up players’ sexual harassment for years by pressing allegations against the 2003 and 2018 World Men’s Junior Teams. To address this issue, Hockey Canada funded a settlement fund from child registration fees across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose federal government froze funding to Hockey Canada, said today that “it is very clear that both the government and Canadians in general have lost confidence in the leadership of Hockey Canada.”

Even if we just focus on hockey itself, Henderson’s goal can be overstated. Of course, this is the winning marker in the last minute of the game. But it was also part of an exhibition streak that arguably missed two of Canada’s best players Bobby Orr (injury) and Bobby Hull (punished for signing with the upstart WHA), as well as two key Russians.

Yes, it’s cool that the relative nameless Henderson spent a month of his life scoring the winning goal in each of the last three games of the series. But even with that handicap, Henderson is still out of the Hockey Hall of Fame. It just doesn’t quite feel like, say, Esposito playing the hero.

WATCH | Rob Pizzo of CBC Sports examines Henderson’s Hall of Fame credits:

Is Paul Henderson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame? Duration 3:00 49 years after he scored one of the most famous goals in hockey history, the controversy continues. Rob Pizzo addresses both sides of the debate.

And 50 years later, Henderson’s goal has probably eclipsed. Crosby’s target is impregnable. Gretzky in Lemieux to win the 1987 Canada Cup speaks for itself. You can choose from Marie-Philippe Poulain’s golden goals, although the 2014 Olympic Overtime winner certainly stands out.

How all this affects the legacy of the 1972 Summit Series may seem to the observer. Despite the current events, there is no doubt that children across the country were on that September day when school classes were effectively canceled in the afternoon so that everyone could watch Canada fight and ultimately defeat the enemy of the Soviet Union.

Fifty years later, not everyone remembers that goal in 1972. But at least it’s worth knowing about it.

Speaking of which, CBC Sports contributor Vicki Hall has put together a compelling oral history of the first four games of the Summit series, including voices like Esposito, Henderson and Ken Dryden. Part 2 will be published on September 14th.