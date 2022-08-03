type here...
Should this pre-Confederate yellow brick house be demolished to make way for a road?
CANADA

Should this pre-Confederate yellow brick house be demolished to make way for a road?

By printveela editor

Elgin Hall in Mount Elgin, Ontario is on a cutting board. A developer building a new block wants to demolish the building to make way for a driveway. (Presented by Debbie Kasman)

A growing number of people in southwestern Ontario are hoping they can save a pre-Confederate home from being bulldozed and will be reaching out to local politicians next week at the last minute.

A developer wants to demolish a building known as Elgin Hall to make way for a site in Mount Elgin, a small village east of London, Ontario. On August 9, local residents will approach councilors at Oxford South West to save the building from demolition by designating it as a Special Heritage Site.

“It was built by oxen carrying bricks from a brick factory in London in 1850,” said Garth Turner, a former MP and cabinet minister who is related to the house. “This is a very historic place. Gorgeous Georgian architecture.”

Mt.Elgin Development Inc., in conjunction with the GSP Group, is proposing to build a 175-lot lot in the village, including six new local streets.

One of these roads will run through the Elgin Hall site.

“When I found out it was going to be demolished, oh my god, it was heartbreaking,” Turner said.

Garth Turner in 1953 in the living room of Elgin Hall. Turner’s great-grandfather, Ebenezer Vining Bodwell, was the first owner of the house and the first Member of Parliament for South Oxford. (Presented by Debbie Kasman)

The house was first built for Turner’s great-grandfather, Ebenezer Vining Bodwell, who was the first MP for South Oxford in the government of John A. Macdonald and also manager of the Welland Canal from 1875 to 1879.

Turner, an investment consultant who has worked to save historic buildings in the past, offered to buy the property from a developer, but he said he was turned down.

“It’s steeped in Canadian history,” said Turner, whose mother was born in the home and married on the front lawn. “This is definitely part of the evolving heritage, creation, birth and infrastructure of early Canada. I think it needs to be preserved.”

Elgin Hall was built for Ebenezer Vining Bodwell in 1850. He was the first Member of Parliament for South Oxford. (Presented by Debbie Kasman)

“A crime against history”

“It seems to me that an enlightened developer would take a great old historic landmark and incorporate it into a new area,” Turner said. “Maybe like a community center, maybe like a restaurant, but the main thing is not to tear it down and turn it into a driveway.”

“I think it’s a crime against history.”

CBC News contacted Chris Pidgeon of GSP Group, the registered agent for the division proposal, but he declined to comment on any efforts to save Elgin Hall.

“It’s a big yellow brick house that I’m actually partial to, but there are several other yellow brick houses in the area, probably from the same year,” said southwest Oxford borough mayor David Mayberry.

“We see old houses, barns being demolished quite regularly as a building is built that serves more pressing needs,” he said. “Does the community really want this and to what extent is it willing to directly or indirectly invest in it?”

The council must decide if the home is in good enough condition to be salvageable, District 3 said. Valerie Durston.

Am I ready to save him? It doesn’t depend on me,” she said. “Let’s see what happens. It’s definitely up in the air at the moment.”

London morning6:52Should progress be made at the expense of history?

London Morning contacted investment advisor Garth Turner to find out why he is trying to stop a developer from demolishing a two-story yellow brick building in Mount Elgin.



