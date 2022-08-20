New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide hotel rooms to immigrants.

“I think if they’re available … why leave them empty when someone wants a room?” Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. “It’s a desperate situation for some people right now that have to be considered and maybe they should be prioritized until they can be placed in another facility.”

But Frank, a longtime New Yorker, said the idea was “absolutely ridiculous.”

“I think I understand that New York is trying for all these different people, but … teach them how to work or something,” he said. “Don’t let anyone get a free ride on the taxpayer.”

For weeks, the governor of Texas has been Greg Abbott Sending busloads of migrants In New York City, to protest the Biden administration’s failure to act on the border crisis.

Mayor Eric Adams is trying to secure nearly 6,000 hotel rooms to house those crossing the border. New York Post reported this week. Adams Criticized Abbott called the Republican governor’s actions “appalling” and accused him of using people “as political pawns to create a crisis.”

Frank told Fox News that the easiest solution is to strengthen and protect America’s borders. He said he’s upset that people in other states, particularly Texas, are “laughing at New York” because city leaders “give away everything the taxpayers have built.”

“Don’t let New York be a laughing stock,” Frank said.

Chris, a tourist from Illinois who lives in Roe, told Fox News that he sympathizes with residents who are struggling to pay rent and now their taxpayers should be looking at housing illegal immigrants.

“They have to be put somewhere, I understand,” he said. “But I still think we need to have some sort of border control and some sort of plan to keep people at home.”

“What is long-term?” He continued. “How long are they going to be at the hotel?”

The number of migrant encounters at the southern border has so far exceeded 22 million, as the Biden-era crisis continues.

As rents across the city continue to skyrocket and The homeless crisis Increasingly, Chris said the city wants to focus resources elsewhere.

The median rent in Manhattan was $4,150 in July — nearly $1,000 more than it was in the same month last year, the real estate firm’s July report showed. Shown by Douglas Elliman. And more than 50,000 homeless people slept in New York City shelters each night in June, according to the nonprofit. Coalition for the Homeless.

“You have homeless people that live here that should be taken care of first … the immigrants that come here,” Chris said.

Sam agreed.

“I think there are enough people here that you know, that need their own support,” she said said

But Anna-Britt, who is visiting from Cincinnati, said America should try to be a country that helps other people.

“It’s not fair to anyone … how expensive it is to rent,” she said. “But New York is a place where it’s for everybody.”

It’s a city where anyone can be,” added Anna-Britt. “And it’s a good entry point for many … especially [people who are] New to America.”

Lisa, of Brooklyn, called the city’s idea of ​​using hotel rooms for lodging “amazing” and would be “such a relief” to immigrants coming to New York.

“You have to wait to give people what they need when they need it and what they need to survive and make it to another day,” she said.