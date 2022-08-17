Should Liz Cheney run for president in 2024? Americans weigh in

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

People from Casper, Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney shares her thoughts on whether to run for president in 2024.

“No, please, no, no, no,” said one of the women, BJ.

But another said: “I’ll vote for her. We need women with strong judgment – and fairness.”

The idea that Cheney will run for president in 2024 has been floated frequently. The Republican said as recently as July that she would make a decision “down the road” about 2024.

“Even though I support her, I still think [former President] Trump did so much for Wyoming and we are hurt by our new president,” Tina told Fox News. She said Trump is willing to seek re-election in 2024.

Another woman, Sydney, said: “I think she would be a great choice for our country. I mean more power to her if she decides to do that in 2024.”

Cheney faced a primary election against Harriet Hageman. The Associated Press called the race in Hageman’s favor late Tuesday night.

“I’m not going to support her as a dog catcher,” one man, Don, told Fox News.

Another, Frank, said: “I think there will be a lot of things in her background that people will remember.”

Cheney is an outspoken critic of Trump. She was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him for his actions surrounding the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and is the vice chair of the House committee investigating the riots.

“She’s trying to get Democrats to vote for her, and she’s pushing a lot of Democrat stuff,” Frank said. “She should go ahead and switch parties. She doesn’t seem to be getting much support from Republicans.”

Cheney asked Democrats and independents in Wyoming to switch parties and vote for her in Tuesday’s primary election.

One man, Lee, said: “You’re either one side or the other. You’re not both.”

Isabel McDonnell contributed to this report