Should K-pop group BTS be exempted from military service? South Korea to decide

South Korea may hold a public poll to determine whether members of K-pop boy band BTS should be exempted from compulsory military service, officials said on Wednesday.

The issue of active military service for the group’s seven members has been a hot topic in South Korea because its eldest member, Jin, is due to enlist in the army in December when he turns 30.

Defense Minister Lee Jong Sub told lawmakers that he ordered officials to quickly conduct a poll. He said that his ministry will also consider various other factors such as BTS’s economic influence, the importance of military service, and the overall national interest.

After his comments caused a stir, his ministry explained in a statement that Li had ordered officials to look into the need for such a survey, rather than start one immediately.

It says officials have been asked to look into details, including which agency will be in charge of the survey, how long it will take and who exactly will be interviewed. The statement said that if the survey is carried out, it will be conducted by an outside organization and not by the ministry or relevant authorities, to ensure fairness.

The ministry said the results will be just one of many factors that determine the military status of the BTS members.

Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Suga and V of BTS perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

By law, all able-bodied males in South Korea are required to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months under a conscription system established to deal with threats from rival North Korea. But the country grants exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who place first in certain competitions because they are thought to have increased national prestige.

Exemptees are released from military service after completing three weeks of basic training. But they are required to complete 544 hours of volunteer work and work in their professional fields for 34 months.

Some politicians and others have called for expanding the scope of the exemptions to include K-pop stars such as BTS as they have also greatly enhanced South Korea’s international image.

A private poll earlier this year found that about 60% of respondents supported military exemption for BTS members. But another private poll in 2020 found that 46% supported the exceptions, while 48% opposed.