New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Sunday Night in America” ​​host Trey Gowdy examined the impact of the bipartisan gun legislation signed into law in the wake of the Uvalde Elementary School shooting on his show over the weekend, addressing critics of the bill who say the legislation poses a threat to red flags. For due process rights.

What is the Second Amendment?

Trey Gowdy: After the massacre of school children in Texas, Congress passed legislation designed in part to investigate the Red Flag Act. Critics opposed the law, saying it violated due process, which begs the question, what does the term mean?

—

Payment process This is not a mathematical equation. This is not a number or a rigid paradigm. It is a legal standard that depends and flows on what is at stake. Our Constitution twice clarifies that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process. This means that given due process a person can be deprived of life, liberty and property. Due process is applicable for promotion at workplace. But there is a big difference in what that due process looks like. When it comes to your life, due process is as strict as you’d expect.

—

Due process differs depending on what the government is trying to do. The question then becomes what should be the due process if a family member or law enforcement officer credibly believes someone is a danger to themselves or others? Do we do due process before a shooting before a judge, or do we do due process after a mass shooting in a death penalty case for the killing of school children?

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch Trey Gowdy’s full monologue from ‘Sunday Night in America’ below: