Food truck operators in Houston are on edge as police search for a shotgun-wielding robber who has already hit dozens of businesses.

The man, who was caught on a surveillance camera, allegedly started the robbery on August 9.

“He pointed a gun, a shotgun, at my employee,” said Rolando Hernandez, owner of El de la Barbacoa. Fox 26 Houston. “It’s a very powerful gun. We’re just lucky it didn’t fire.”

The Houston Police Department said around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13 food truck workers on the 600 block of West Gulf Bank said they heard gunshots before an unknown man entered the truck with a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

The workers complied and gave cash to the suspect. The suspect then left in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 18 and 24. He has a black, sawed-off shotgun. Surveillance videos show him without any face coverings.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for robbing at least 12 food trucks in the following locations across the city between August 9 and August 21, with at least three incidents occurring on August 10 alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). Online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any criminal suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.