Shortage of staff leads to the closure of the obstetrics department at Fort Saskatchewan Hospital

By printveela editor

Starting Saturday, Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital will temporarily close its obstetrics department for at least two weeks. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Another Alberta hospital announced it was closing due to a lack of staff.

The Alberta Health Service says Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital will temporarily close its obstetrics department starting Saturday for at least two weeks.

The agency says pregnant patients who were planning to give birth in the hospital will need to adjust their birth plans to give birth at Sturgeon Community Hospital, which is about half an hour away, instead.

AHS says the emergency room at Fort Saskatchewan remains open.

At least two medical facilities — emergency rooms at Southern Calgary Medical Center and Airdrie Community Medical Center — are temporarily closed overnight due to lack of staff.

An emergency directive urging some patients at Edmonton hospitals to be treated in the corridors was lifted Thursday after the Alberta Health Service was able to place some patients in other facilities.

Similar shortages have been seen in other provinces, with Ontario temporarily closing some of its emergency departments and Quebec workers being asked to report to work with severe COVID-19 symptoms to avoid critical gaps in care.

