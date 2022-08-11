type here...
Shoresey star returns to Canada to recuperate after injury
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

Shoresey star returns to Canada to recuperate after injury in Los Angeles

By printveela editor

Shorsey star Kaylani Rose returned to her northern British Columbia hometown to recuperate after she was shot in the chest outside her Los Angeles apartment on July 4.

Rose, a member of the Lheidley Tenneh First Nation, said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she was heading home to be with her family.

“I’m fine. I’m not okay right now, I feel so much love, so much gratitude and so much surprise,” she told her social media followers.

“I’m still thinking about a lot of what happened on July 4th, and I’m doing it very slowly. I went back to so-called Canada.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support and encouragement at this time.”

Shorsey is a spin-off of the Canadian TV series Letterkennyand follows a struggling hockey team in Sudbury, Ontario.

According to her friend Cody Kearsley, a fellow Canadian actor who plays Marmaduke “Moose” Mason in riverdaleshe was returning home from an event with a friend when two men appeared from the car window and fired.

Rose was taken to the hospital, where she received emergency care and surgery for a broken rib and a collapsed lung, according to the Go Fund Me page, which was set up to help with non-insurable medical expenses.

An LAPD official confirmed to the CBC that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. They did not provide any other details about the shooting.

“It’s so surreal. It’s almost like a dream,” Kearsley said.

“I was so happy that she was okay. I knew she could do it – she’s such a strong fighter.”

Kearsley said he spoke to her two days after the incident, and by that time her “spirits were high”.

He said he saw her earlier this week and described Rose as “incredibly positive” despite being out of breath.

Dawn North6:32Actor on the mend

Prince George’s woman returns home after being shot dead in Los Angeles last month.

