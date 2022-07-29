Shootout between NYC robbery suspects and police

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Police in New York City witnessed the robbery around 2:45 a.m. Friday and tried to intervene when the suspects opened fire on officers.

NYPD officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the scene of a robbery in progress. The department said the officers returned fire after the unidentified suspects opened fire on the plainclothes police as they fled.

The robbery took place near a bar called Doux Supper Club on 21st and 6th in New York City. The accused who opened fire fled in a silver Audi.

NYPD Retired Officers Say ‘Fed Up’ With ‘Wake Up Policies’ Leaving En masse For Greener Pastures

A stray bullet hit a civilian’s car. No one was seriously injured during the exchange.

According to the NYPD, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

40-year NYPD officer: I’ve never seen NYC crime this bad.

Violent crime is on the rise in various cities this year, with many on track to surpass last year’s bloody statistics. New York City has seen a 25.8% increase so far in 2022.

According to Spectrum News NY1, Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday expressed frustration with the “bad criminal justice system” in a speech addressing recent traffic crashes involving pedestrians. However, DiGiacomo said the police are getting no support from the governor or city officials.

Click here to get the Fox News app

John Caputo, a retired NYPD detective, warned Tuesday that officers are leaving the force for “greener pastures” over soft-on-crime policies that have affected policing and overall public safety.

According to NYPD pension fund data, 1,236 officers retired in 2020 and 1,064 in 2021.

1,472 officers have retired so far in 2022.

“I’ve actually seen other people go to other departments that have been trained by the NYPD, they’ve left for greener pastures for more money or not this kind of government that doesn’t support you,” Caputo told Co. Host Ashley Strohmeier.

Fox News’ Michael Chin and Amy Nelson contributed to this report.