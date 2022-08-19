New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three people are in custody after a shooting near the National Mall in Washington DC early Friday morning.

Constitution Ave. No one was shot on the NW, which was reported around 1:15 a.m.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department confirmed there were multiple shooters and at least two firearms were recovered. Three abandoned vehicles were hit.

US Park Police detained three individuals – a juvenile and two adults – in connection with the incident Fox 5 WTTG said.

“There is no danger to the public,” park police said. “The investigation is ongoing and no more specific information is available at this time.”

Despite being near the Washington Monument and the White House, the shooting did not appear to be political in nature.

Despite great progress in fighting crime since the 90s, Washington DC continues to experience high rates of gun crime.

