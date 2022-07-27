New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Angels Shohei Ohtani blasted three pitches in his first at-bat against the Royals on Tuesday night.

His next at-bat set the tone for the rest of the game.

The do-everything All-Star sent the third pitch of that at-bat 420 feet straight to center field, giving Los Angeles an early lead. The Angels rallied from there, getting a bases-loaded double from Luis Rengifo and a late home run from Max Stassi as Jose Suarez and their bullpen dominated Kansas City in a 6-0 victory.

“We’re going to rely on him a lot,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said of Ohtani, who was sidelined Monday night by a foul ball taken from his thigh. “He hit that ball 110 miles an hour and it just went out. It’s a big park.”

Suarez (2-4) allowed three hits and one walk over 5 1/3 innings before a Los Angeles bullpen that was hurt in a series-opening loss by Kansas City, the Angels’ first win by the bunch. July 13.

They kept Kansas City without a win in four straight games for the first time this season.

“I came to battle today because my last outing wasn’t very good,” said Suarez, who has given up a combined 10 earned runs in his last two starts. “I set myself the goal to keep fighting and do better in the second half.”

Royals Angel Zerpa (2-1) allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk before leaving the fifth game with a right knee injury. His own bullpen did him no favors, especially Wyatt Mills, who hit a batter with the bases loaded to push across a run and allowed three runs on three hits, two walks and two hit batters.

“We had a lot of good at-bats,” Nevin said. “Really, really good at-bats.”

The Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven games.

Zerpa kept the Angels in check for most of his recall from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, only hitting Ohtani’s 420-foot shot to center field in the third inning. It was his sixth homer in 17 career games against Kansas City.

In the fifth, Zerpa attempted to run a grounder down the line as he reached to tip the ball to first. Zerpa made an awkward move that caused him some knee pain, and after trying to make a couple of warmup pitches, left with runners on the corners and no one out.

“He’s great. You love watching him pitch, his style,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He felt something in his knee. They were going to look at it, but it didn’t feel good.”

It looked like the Angels might squander a good scoring opportunity, especially when Michael A. Taylor ran a shallow fly off the bat of Ohtani. But then Amir Garrett unloaded on a wild pitch that allowed Phil Gosselin to score for a 2-0 lead, and the Angels scored three times in the seventh before Stassi’s 422-foot homer in the ninth.

The Royals’ best scoring opportunity came in the sixth, when Nicky Lopez was hit by a pitch and they loaded the bases. Jose Quizada grounded out to home and forced out Vinny Pasquantino before getting an inning-ending fly out.

“Our bullpen did a lot of work,” Nevin said. “Quizada is exceptional.”

Roster Move

Royals optioned RHP Jackson Kovar to Triple-A Omaha to make room for Zerpa on the roster.

Trainer’s room

Angels: CF Mike Trout (rib swelling) still hasn’t worked any baseball, interim manager Phil Nevin said. Trout had a cortisone shot last week and was eligible to come off the injured list on Monday.

Royals: SS Bobby Witt Jr. (skin string) hit the cage before the game, but was out of the lineup for the second straight night.. … C Salvador Perez (toe surgery) went 3 for 4 in his first rehab game Tuesday. Night at Omaha.

Next

The Angels are recalling RHP Johnson Junk (0-0, 0.00 ERA) from Triple-A Salt Lake for his second big league appearance and first start of the season in Wednesday’s finale. RHP Brad Keller (5-10, 4.16) is getting the nod for Kansas City.