The American League MVP race is coming down to Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, and while the New York Yankees slugger is closing in on the home-run record, Ohtani accomplished a milestone Wednesday that puts him on just one club.

Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 30 home runs and 10 pitching victories in a single season. He led the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 win over the Yankees to clinch the series as one of the best teams in baseball.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, #17, David Fletcher, #22, and Mike Trout, #27, celebrate after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Anaheim, California, Wednesday. , August 31, 2022. Fletcher and Trout also scored.

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

He finished the series against the Yankees going 5-12 with two home runs and five RBI.

“It definitely motivates me to do better. I mean trying to get to that hardware,” he told reporters through an interpreter. “It’s something I think about a lot, but I try to take it game by game and then make it all count.”

Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit 30 home runs in consecutive seasons.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, #17, celebrates with Mike Trout, left, after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. David. Fletcher and Trout also scored.

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The reigning AL MVP has been compared to Babe Ruth in many ways, but not even “The Great Bambino” Ohtani achieved on Wednesday. Ruth played from 1914 to 1935. He won 10 or more games with the Boston Red Sox from 1915 to 1918, but didn’t start hitting until 1919.

The next step for Ohtani is to make it to the postseason. The Angels haven’t won more than 80 games since he joined Los Angeles in 2018.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, #17, reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

This season will be no different. The team was in fourth place in the American League West and improved to 57-74 after beating the Yankees.

