Army Hammer He spent time in Southern California after returning from the Cayman Islands. On Tuesday, the disgraced actor was spotted with two new tattoos as shocking allegations from the “House of Hammer” documents dropped.

Hammer, who has been at the center of the “cannibals” scandal since January 2021, was spotted poolside at a hotel with new ink in the shape of a triangle.

The 35-year-old has a large, upside-down triangle in the center of his chest, and a similar triangle tattoo on his forearm. Forearm tattoo A triangle has a line through it. The former is the alchemical symbol of water and the latter of air.

On Wednesday, Discovery+ debuted its first trailer for “House of Hammer,” which chronicles the “deeply disturbing allegations of… Armie Hammer is a critically acclaimed actor And the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty.”

Armie Hammer was ‘cut off’ from the family dynasty

In the trailer, two Hammer exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, talk about their experiences with the Shame star. They also shared embarrassing messages they alleged came from Hammer.

“In the beginning, I thought it was all perfect; it was amazing,” Vucekovich says in the trailer. “But then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You’re completely his… I mean, he says, ‘I’m 100% cannibal.’ I’m mad.”

“He always wanted to talk,” Morrison noted.

Vucekovich alleged that a “crazy” hammer would tie her “completely immobile”.

“I closed my eyes until it was over,” she alleged through tears.

Casey Hammer, also the actor’s aunt Participated in the documentary to discuss the “dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family”.

Hamer’s wife was Elizabeth Chambers Filed for divorce In 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, allegations of sexual assault derailed a once-thriving career in Hollywood. Alleged messages from Hammer detailing violent sexual fantasies have been leaked online. Hammer called them “vicious and bogus online attacks on me.”

Hammer has also been accused of rape, which he denies. In 2021, the “Call Me by Your Name” actor spent nine months in a rehab center after allegedly being emotionally and physically abused by several women.

Armie Hammer reunites with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers following actor’s job dispute

“All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual,” Andrew Brettler, Hammer’s attorney, previously told Vanity Fair. “They were thoroughly discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually shared. The stories went on forever. Social media They’re worth making in an attempt to hurt Mr. Hammer, but that doesn’t make them true.”

Earlier this month, Hammer reunited with Chambers and their family in Los Angeles amid scrutiny over his job. The vacation marked the first time the family has been photographed together since news broke that Hammer was selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

From Divorce ChambersHammer added several tattoos to his body, Vanity Fair reported.

The outlet reported that Hammer added an outline of the Caymans above his knee, adding ‘EGBA’ to the letters ‘Everything’s Gonna Be All Right’ to match the heart inked by an in-house tattoo artist at Kaia Gerber’s birthday party with two teenage boys. And the word ‘chaos’ is because he wants his life to be chaotic.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.