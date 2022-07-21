New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NASCAR has made no secret of its intention to electrify stock car racing in the coming years, but it may happen sooner than expected.

Documents unearthed by Kickin’ The Tires website reveal potential plans to launch an electric support series next year.

According to the report, NASCAR will showcase a prototype electric racing car during the Clash at the LA Coliseum preseason event in February, then follow it up with a six-race series “aligned with the Cup Series” on weekends.

Compared to the 670 hp V8s used in conventional vehicles, the cars will be powered by all-electric, all-wheel-drive powertrains rated near 1,000 horsepower as Cup Series cars.

The performance goal is for EVs to be able to lap the track as quickly as a Cup Series car, and efforts are being made to add an entertaining sound to the quiet electric drive.

The races feature just 12 cars, split between two 30-minute events on Saturday and Sunday with no pit stops or charging.

NASCAR and manufacturers are also considering using sport utility vehicle style bodies to help differentiate the series, The documents said.

NASCAR did not confirm the details of the report, but issued the following statement to Fox News Autos:

“As we mentioned earlier, we are exploring the potential for an EV demonstration series. We are currently working with our OEM [original equipment manufacturer] partners and race teams as the program progresses.”

Beyond the possibility of electric versions, the next-gen Cup Series cars launched this year are designed with a transaxle-type gearbox with provisions to add an electric motor in a hybrid configuration, and NASCAR said such a car is under consideration.

Click here to get the Fox News app

It is likely to only be used for part of the season on road courses and short ovals where regenerative brakes can charge the batteries between acceleration events, which is not possible on high speed ovals where the brakes are not used as much. at all.