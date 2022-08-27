New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shia LaBeouf His ex, FKA Twigs, saved his life in a massive “vision” that included converting to Catholicism, 627 days of sobriety and becoming a father nearly two years after she filed a sex suit against the “Transformers” actor. Battery, assault and battery.

In a recent interview released Thursday with Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries on YouTube, LaBeouf discussed the remarkable transformation he has seen in himself. The last mystic was St. Padre Pio The actor will portray them in the upcoming film.

“As I grew older, I discovered that the devil, even in a very direct way, wants to follow the paths of grace,” says Bishop Robert Barron. LaBeouf admits he “discovered the Suffering Hack. Suffering is actually a gift. You blessed me with it.”

The “Transformers” actor added: “When I think about what happened in my life like this … the old me, when I went in, was very upset, very angry about the woman who accused me of all this.”

Shia LeBeouf converted to Catholicism after studying for the film ‘Padre Pio’

“I wanted to go on Twitter and write all these things. I wanted to justify it and explain it all. Now I really see: the woman saved my life. She was a saint for me, in my life. She saved my life. . . It’s happened, it feels amazing to change perspective.”

“In my life, it’s a change in perspective, and that feels amazing to me,” he said. “I have no choice but to do it on my own.”

LaBeouf said he converted to Christianity and became a member while shooting his upcoming film “Padre Pio.” Roman Catholic Church .

While discussing learning to recite the rosary, he recalls hearing the idea, “Call your mom, tell her you love her.”

Their relationship had soured over the years, and in December 2020 he hesitated to pick up the phone as headlines spread about Twiggs’ lawsuit against LaBeouf.

“I abused women, shot dogs and willingly gave women STDs,” he told the bishop. “Disgusting. Despicable. Mother was embarrassed beyond imagination.”

Twigs, whose full name is a British singer Tahlia Debrett BarnettThey met Shia while working on their 2018 film “Honey Boy” and dated for eight months before they ended things in 2019.

In her lawsuit, she accused LaBeouf of “knowingly” giving her a sexually transmitted disease and described their entire relationship as “relentless.” She also accused him of “squeezing or holding her to the point of injury.”

Twigs claimed that LaBeouf kept a loaded gun by the bed and that she was not allowed to wear clothes in bed. She also says that he robs her of sleep.

Additional allegations made by another former girlfriend of LaBeouf’s, Caroline Foe, were included in the lawsuit, which was first obtained by The New York Times. LaBeouf “drunkenly pinned her to the bed and punched her in the head, causing her to bleed,” Foe alleges in the lawsuit.

He denied many of the allegations at the time and stated that he was working on improvement because he had not yet recovered from them.PTSD and alcoholism.”

LaBeouf recently addressed the claims that got him fired “Don’t Worry Darling” In an open letter to the director Olivia Wilde, sent to Variety, he admitted that he has now been sober for 627 days. FKA Twigs’ lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on December 11, 2020, three days after he began his sobriety journey.

“I have a little girl, Isabel; she’s five months old and the last half of her smile is starting to develop; it’s amazing. Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are on our way to a healthy family with love & mutual respect,” he wrote. .

“I have embarked on a journey of redemption and righteousness (dirty word but appropriate). I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass, which is the last year and a quarter of me before my great humility. Life

“My failures with Komma are basic and real, but they are not the narrative presented. There is a time and place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a delicate situation with respect for her and for the truth. , hence my silence. But your film and my ‘fires’ ‘There will be no court date to deal with the facts of this situation. If lies are repeated in public they become true. So, it does a lot more. It’s difficult for me to dig myself out of the hole I dug myself with my behavior and be able to support my family.”

He said: “I’ve never been fired, Olivia. And the current social landscape, I fully understand the appeal of pushing a story because of the social currency it brings. It’s not true. So I humbly ask. As someone with an eye for making things right, you tell the story to yourself. Will fix it as best as possible. I hope none of this affects you negatively and your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.”

According to Rolling Stone, FKA’s case will go before a judge on April 17, 2023. She said she plans to use a portion of any monetary damages she receives from the lawsuit to domestic violence charities.