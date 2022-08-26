New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shia LaBeouf Disputing Olivia Wilde’s claim that he was Removed from “Don’t Worry Darling”.

Wilde, who directed the upcoming film, told Variety in an interview that he left LaBeouf and the role eventually went to Harry Styles, with whom he has been in a public relationship since January 2021.

“I say that as someone who admires his work,” she told the outlet. “His process is not compatible with the philosophy I demand in my productions. He has a process that seems to require combative energy in some ways, and I personally don’t believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

Wild Continued: “I believe the best way is to create a safe, trusting environment for people to do their best work. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility to protect the production and the actors. That’s my job.”

Shia LeBeouf converted to Catholicism after studying for the film ‘Padre Pio’

Following the cover story, LaBeouf responded to Wilde’s claims via email to the outlet. He said that he was not fired and left the film due to lack of rehearsal time.

The “Transformers” actor provided the outlet with an email he reportedly sent to Wilde after the story’s publication. LaBeouf wrote, “You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I left your film because your actors and I did not have time to rehearse.”

LaBeouf stated that he was “greatly honored” by Wilde’s praise of him, but he added that he was “a little confused about the story that was deleted.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde discuss ‘brutal’ online criticism, ‘toxic negativity’ surrounding their relationship

At the beginning of his email, LaBeouf shares personal details about his life over the past year and that he is praying for Wilde and her family as he becomes a father. Wilde was asked to “correct the story” behind how he ended up not starring in the film.

“I know you’re starting your press run for ‘DWD’ and the news of my firing is tempting clickbait because I’m still a persona and may be for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “But, speaking of my daughter, I often think of the news stories she read when she was literate. I owe it and will owe it all my life, I owe it only to my actions.”

LaBeouf concluded his email: “I’ve never been fired, Olivia. And I totally understand the appeal of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency. It’s not true. So I’m humbly asking, as someone with a vision to make things right, that you tell the story as best you can.” Need to be corrected.I hope none of this has a negative impact. [sic] You and your film will be successful in every way you want them to be.”

Shortly after LaBeouf pulled out of the film in 2020, FKA Twigs sued the actor for physical, emotional and psychological abuse, according to The New York Times.

At the time, Wilde said of the allegations against LaBeouf, “There were a lot of things that came to light after it happened that really bothered me in terms of his behavior… especially with a movie like this, I knew I was going to ask. [co-star] Florence [Pugh] Being in a very vulnerable situation, and my priority is to make her feel safe and feel supported.”

She wished him well and continued: “I really wish him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really need is an incredible supporting cast.”

According to Variety, LaBeouf shared text messages between him and Wilde with the outlet, as well as a video she allegedly sent to the actor two days after she left the movie in August 2020. She asks him to stay in the movie.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give it up yet, and I’m also heartbroken and I want to figure it out,” Wilde said in the video, according to the outlet. “You know, I think this is a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re willing to do this with me, with us. If she’s really committed, if she’s going to put her mind and heart into it at this point, and if you can find peace—and I respect your opinion. , I respect her – but if you can, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you allow it? I know?”

According to the outlet, multiple studio sources said LaBeouf was fired, while another source said the actor’s style wasn’t a good fit for Wilde’s directorial style.

A representative for Wild did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

“Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Styles, Pugh, Wilde, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, will be released next month.