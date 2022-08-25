New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Actor Shia LaBeouf says he converted to Christianity and became a member while shooting his upcoming film “Padre Pio.” Roman Catholic Church.

LaBeouf revealed his conversion In an interview released Thursday with Bishop Robert Baron of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries.

The actor first became engaged with the church while living in a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin monks. The last mystic was St. Padre PioLaBeouf plays the role in the upcoming film.

Going into the project, LaBeouf said he was at a dark time in his life after a series of public scandals. He was drawn to spirituality and joined various faith groups to find meaning, struggling with hopelessness and suicidal thoughts.

“I had a gun on the table. I was out,” Shea recalled during the nearly 90-minute interview. “I didn’t want to live anymore when it all happened. It’s a shame you’ve never felt before — a shame where you forget to breathe. You don’t know where to turn. You can’t go out and be like a taco.”

“But I also have this deep desire to catch up,” he added.

The actor surprisingly explained that he found faith in his research, his mindset going into the film focused on his career, not God.

“The reach out was done. I was already there, I wasn’t going anywhere. It was the last stop on the train. There was nowhere else to go — in every sense,” LaBeouf said in the interview.

He continued, “I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him. He was pulling me away from worldly desires. All of this was happening simultaneously. But I had no motivation to get in my car and go up. [to the monastery] If I didn’t think, ‘Oh, I’ll save my career.'”

But while researching and performing that role, LaBeouf said He felt “betrayed” by God.

“And when I got here, there was a switch. It was like a three-card monte. It felt like someone had tricked me,” the actor explained. “Not in a bad way. In an invisible way. I’m too close to see it. I see it differently as time passes.”

LaBeouf describes talking through his feelings and being aware of them The Christian understanding of sin And forgiveness was the key to pulling him out of the darkest time in his life.

The actor says that he is not worthy of any devotion until he meets others who have morally fought and felt safe in a way he has never seen before.

Last year, LaBeouf was charged with two misdemeanors — petty theft and battery — after stealing a man’s hat during a fight that turned physical. A few months later, his ex-girlfriend and pop star FKA Twigs sued him for his abusive behavior.

Another ex-girlfriend is listed in the lawsuit and also claims LaBeouf was abusive towards her.

“Seeing other people who have sinned beyond what I could ever imagine being found in Christ made me think, ‘Oh, that gives me hope,'” LaBeouf told Bishop. “I started hearing the experiences of other male addicts who had found their way into this, and I felt like I had permission.”

LaBeouf plays A nominal character In “Padre Pio,” Abel Ferrara’s film explores the life of a Franciscan Capuchin mystic.

Padre Pio was born Francesco Forzione in southern Italy in 1887. He is famous for showing the stigmata or crucifixion wounds on the body of Jesus Christ. He died in 1968 at the age of 81, was beatified by Pope John Paul II in 1999, and canonized in 2002. Ferrara previously made a short documentary on the religious figure.

Despite intense scrutiny from skeptics and members of the medical community, no definitive explanation has been given for Pio’s stigmata, which appeared and healed throughout his life.

As he learns more about Pio and talks to other Franciscan Capuchin friars LaBeouf feels tremendous pressure, he pleads, “Don’t get it wrong. He’s the only one we have.”

Despite his intense immersion, the actor insists throughout the interview that he is still very new to the faith and not an expert in the various aspects of the religion. When his conversion began, LaBeouf and the monks weren’t even sure if he had ever been baptized.

“I didn’t know I was baptized, I was baptized earlier in my life and don’t even remember it. My uncle baptized me. [Trinitarian formula],” he explained.

LaBeouf told Barron that the traditional form of the Catholic Mass — celebrated in Latin — was key to both his conversion and his performance as Pio.

When asked to use Ferrara LaBeouf Italian accent While acting, he refused. Wearing a “mask,” as LaBeouf describes it to Baron, is deeply personal and profoundly important.

“When we were practicing the Latin Mass, I had real emotional experiences, and as a Neapolitan speaker, [Pio’s] The accent didn’t match Italian anyway, but it seemed to take me out of this thing, which felt so personal,” LaBeouf explains.

Barron, 62, of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, is the most widely followed online Catholic priest in the country. Pope Francis himself

“It was a pleasure to sit down for an in-depth conversation with Shia LaBeouf, one of the most fascinating actors of his generation,” Baron said of his time with LaBeouf. “Shea also has a fascinating story to tell about his spiritual journey. I think anyone struggling to find God’s way will be interested in what he has to say.”

His episcopal office belongs to him Parishes in Minnesota — where he was already widely known — Barron’s public influence has expanded worldwide through his Word on Fire Ministries through his books, videos, radio shows and documentaries.

Fox News reached out to LaBeouf’s management and PR representatives, but did not receive a response.