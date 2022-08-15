New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sheryl Crow She opened up about what it was like filming the documentary “Sheryl” and reliving her darkest moments.

The documentary chronicles Crowe’s rise to fame, from her young age, the challenges she faced early in her career, and all the ups and downs she experienced in her personal life and in her career.

During an appearance on “The Today Show,” Crowe revealed the most difficult experiences she had to revisit while filming the documentary.

“There’s a lot of stuff in there that I’ve never talked about,” Crowe said. “There have been a few deaths that have really affected me, definitely John O’Brien’s death from ‘Leaving Las Vegas.’ caused.”

Sheryl Crow feels she ‘needs’ to tell her behind-the-scenes story in a new documentary

Despite finally being free to tell her story, Crowe admits to being nervous in the process, even more so now. Documentary It was there and people were coming to her saying they saw it. She stated, “It’s the king of horror… laying it all out” and knowing that people know “all the good stuff and all the heavy stuff.”

Crowe explained that many of her popular songs gave the impression that her music was always upbeat and happy, so they thought her life was always the same. However, she believes that songs about her struggles tell the true story of her life and make the audience feel something after listening to them.

“People think you’re like, ‘All I wanna do’ and ‘Everyday is a winding road,’ and you’re cheerful and you’re always happy and ‘soak up the sun,’ but ultimately, it’s your deep-cut story,” Crowe explained.

Crowe’s documentary covers her battle with breast cancer, her relationship with Lance Armstrong during his scandal, as well as her other high profile relationships, her struggles with depression and her time on tour. Michael Jackson.

Although there is some focus on the hardest moments of her life, the documentary also includes some of the happiest moments in her life and includes her sons. Crowe has two sons, Wyatt Steven Crowe, 15, and Levi James Crowe, 12, whom she adopted in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Crowe explained that she is usually very strict with her children and doesn’t allow them to be on social media to the public, explaining that they were featured in the documentary and even inspired her to write a new song, “Forever.” ,” which is displayed at the end of the film.

“They’re living through a pandemic, they’re worried about their planet, they’re worried about going to school and not being safe with guns and all that, and I don’t have that pressure,” Crow explained. “This song is really about reminding everyone that every moment is a gift and we should be in the moment. Don’t get distracted by the phone between you and your loved ones and make the most of every moment. I wrote. To them.”

The documentary “Sheryl” is available to stream Show time.