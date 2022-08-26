New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana had to wrestle an alligator that entered a family’s patio earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Louisiana, posted pictures and video of its deputies wrestling the three-foot gator.

“Deputies from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today to help some Benton residents take animal nuisance calls directly from the wetlands,” a Facebook post said.

In the post, the sheriff’s office explained that deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin and Austin Mueller responded to the call about the alligator and “doubled as Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents.”

“Most of our animal calls involve loose cattle, horses and dogs and sometimes alligators,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement. “Our deputies have to be ready for almost any call because you never know what the day will bring.”

In the post, the Sheriff’s Office explained that the alligator was released into the Bodkaw Wildlife Management Area in Benton, Louisiana.

