A shelter was issued in a West Virginia city after authorities reported a “minor chemical incident” early Thursday morning.

The order was issued around 6:20 a.m. in South Charleston and lifted about 35 minutes later, Kanawha County officials said.

County officials said a 30-gallon barrel of a chlorine-based substance leaked at the Clairon plant, causing smoke and odors, West Virginia Metro News reported.

The South Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

A chlorine leak at the Clairon plant in South Charleston prompted a shelter-in-place order, which was lifted about 35 minutes later, county officials said.

South Charleston is about 4 miles west of Charleston, the state capital.