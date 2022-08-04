New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A shelter was issued in a West Virginia city after authorities reported a “minor chemical incident” early Thursday morning.

The order was issued around 6:20 a.m. in South Charleston and lifted about 35 minutes later, Kanawha County officials said.

County officials said a 30-gallon barrel of a chlorine-based substance leaked at the Clairon plant, causing smoke and odors, West Virginia Metro News reported.

The South Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

South Charleston is about 4 miles west of Charleston, the state capital.