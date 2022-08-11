Shelling threatens Ukrainian nuclear power plant, and UN asks for access

On Thursday, shelling in Ukraine again threatened Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, damaging equipment on site as Russian and Ukrainian forces accused each other of risking a catastrophic nuclear accident in the heart of the war zone.
That danger prompted a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Thursday at which Rafael M. Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, said that while experts have assessed that there is an “imminent threat” to nuclear safety in Zaporizhzhya NPP, “this can change at any time.”
A single missile that goes astray can have catastrophic consequences, but amid the fighting and conflicting statements, it’s hard for independent observers to judge what’s going on. As worries intensified this week, the UN Secretary General warned that any attack on the facility is “suicidal” and the State Department said the United States supports the creation of a demilitarized zone around the nuclear plant.
“Any military action that jeopardizes nuclear safety or nuclear security must be stopped immediately,” Mr. Grossi said. “These hostilities, taking place near such a large nuclear facility, can lead to very serious consequences.”
Russian forces seized control of the power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, shortly after invading Ukraine in February, but left behind Ukrainian workers running the power plant. Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of using the site as a shield to bomb the city of Nikopol and its environs on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River, where at least 13 people were killed in shelling on Wednesday, according to local officials.
The Ukrainians say they don’t want to cause a nuclear crisis by shooting back at the Russian occupiers of the station. But it was actually hit – though there have been no reports of damage to the reactor buildings so far – prompting worldwide expressions of fear of an accident and controversial accusations of liability. Last week, artillery shelling at the complex damaged a spent fuel storage facility, although there was no sign of a radiation leak.
Mr. Grossi said recent explosions near an electrical panel had caused the transformer and two standby transformers to go out. According to him, another shelling took place in the area of the nitrogen-oxygen station of the plant, as a result of which a fire broke out, which was extinguished. And at least one employee who worked in the dry spent nuclear fuel storage area was injured in another shelling.
The situation is “rapidly deteriorating to the point where it is becoming very worrying,” he said.
According to him, the most serious threat to the nuclear power plant is a blow either directly to the reactor or to vital auxiliary equipment, which will lead to the failure of its cooling system. Edwin Lymana nuclear energy expert from the Union of Concerned Scientists, a private group in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He noted that the loss of coolant during the Fukushima Daiichi accident in 2011 led to a core meltdown of three reactors.
If cooling is interrupted, Dr. Lyman explained, in a matter of hours, nuclear fuel can become hot enough to melt. Eventually, it can melt through the steel reactor vessel and even the outer containment, releasing radioactive material.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Mr Grossi, who has led two missions to Ukrainian nuclear facilities since the start of the war, urged Russia and Ukraine to cooperate enough to give him and a team of experts access to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where they could assess the damage and secure the plant. and continued observation.
He said the mission on the ground was critical because while the agency received information about the status of the facility and the operation from both countries, their statements “often contradicted each other.” According to him, the IAEA could confirm “some very important facts” such as damage to facilities and the state of back-up systems only when visited with a team.
“This is a serious hour, a serious hour, and the IAEA should be allowed to carry out its mission in Zaporozhye as soon as possible,” he said.
Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said Russian troops were ready to help with the nuclear experts’ trip. “We consider it justified that IAEA representatives come to the Zaporozhye power plant as quickly as possible,” possibly before the end of August, he said.
But he also said UN officials needed to tell Ukraine, which he blamed for the artillery and rocket attacks on the plant, that it should immediately stop hostilities in the area.
National Atomic Energy Company of Ukraine “Energoatom”. stated in the statement that it was Russian forces that struck “in close proximity to Unit 1” on Thursday and “damaged a domestic sewage pumping station.”
“The situation is getting worse because there are sources of radiation nearby and several radiation sensors are damaged,” the department added.
Mr. Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador, said it was absurd to think that his country’s troops would attack a site they controlled for months when they would be at the highest risk of a radioactive disaster.
“Elementary logic dictates that our soldiers have no reason to shell either the factory, or the city, or even themselves,” he said.
Ukrainian Ambassador Serhiy Kyslytsya has accused Russia of trying to divert attention from the strikes that have killed Ukrainian civilians in the area, saying it resorted to dangerous “staged shelling” of the power plant itself.
According to him, Russian forces are known for their “deception, sabotage and cover-ups like the one we have witnessed today.”
He said Ukraine also supported a UN mission at the site, but this was thwarted by continued Russian shelling of Ukrainian-controlled cities and towns about five miles away. “If Russia stops shelling these cities, what in the world will stop the mission from traveling those five miles?” he said.
What no one disputes is that shelling around the site could lead to one of the worst nuclear incidents in history, a prospect that Ukrainians are far from abstract. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, is also in Ukraine and was also captured by Russian forces during that war, although they later retreated.
“For many years, absolutely no one could have imagined that Europe could be threatened by a new catastrophe at a nuclear power plant, not because someone would violate some safety standards, but because some state deliberately uses a nuclear power plant for terror,” — President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. said Thursdayspeaking at a meeting of Nordic defense ministers.
“This is what Russia is doing now,” he said. “And if the Soviet authorities tried to cover up the Chernobyl disaster and its full consequences, then the Russian authorities are much more cynical and dangerous – they themselves are doing everything to maximize the risk of a nuclear catastrophe, and lying to the whole world that it is someone else supposedly to blame.”
Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of brutally interrogating and even torturing plant workers, with some of them being held in place against their will.
This was stated by UN Secretary General António Guterres. said Thursday that he is “seriously concerned” about the intensification of hostilities in and around the Zaporozhye nuclear complex.
“Over the past few days, there have been reports of new highly disturbing incidents that, if they continue, could lead to disaster,” Mr. Guterres said in a statement. “I call on the armed forces of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to immediately cease all military operations in the immediate vicinity of the plant and not to strike at its facilities or its environs.”
A State Department spokesman on Thursday said the United States supports the creation of a demilitarized zone around the nuclear plant and called on Russia to stop hostilities on or near its territory.
William J. Broad as well as Matthew Mpouk Bigg made a report.