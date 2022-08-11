Shelling threatens Ukrainian nuclear power plant, and UN asks for access

If cooling is interrupted, Dr. Lyman explained, in a matter of hours, nuclear fuel can become hot enough to melt. Eventually, it can melt through the steel reactor vessel and even the outer containment, releasing radioactive material.

Mr Grossi, who has led two missions to Ukrainian nuclear facilities since the start of the war, urged Russia and Ukraine to cooperate enough to give him and a team of experts access to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where they could assess the damage and secure the plant. and continued observation.

He said the mission on the ground was critical because while the agency received information about the status of the facility and the operation from both countries, their statements “often contradicted each other.” According to him, the IAEA could confirm “some very important facts” such as damage to facilities and the state of back-up systems only when visited with a team.

“This is a serious hour, a serious hour, and the IAEA should be allowed to carry out its mission in Zaporozhye as soon as possible,” he said.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said Russian troops were ready to help with the nuclear experts’ trip. “We consider it justified that IAEA representatives come to the Zaporozhye power plant as quickly as possible,” possibly before the end of August, he said.

But he also said UN officials needed to tell Ukraine, which he blamed for the artillery and rocket attacks on the plant, that it should immediately stop hostilities in the area.