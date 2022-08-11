Sheffield Wednesday knocked out Sunderland

Dennis Adeniran scored the first goal of the match Sheffield Wednesday ended Sunderland18-match unbeaten streak with a 2-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough.

The result represented a small measure of revenge for Darren Moore’s men after losing last season’s playoff semi-finals to the Black Cats. The win sets up a home draw with Rochdale in the second round.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised Adeniran’s meteoric return after a seven-month absence due to a hamstring injury. Moore said: “He had problems with his knees and we had to manage him during pre-season on tough pitches, so it’s great to have him back and I’m really happy for him that he showed off the game he did.

“After scoring a goal like that and then giving the second assist, he can certainly be satisfied with his night job.”

Adeniran effectively opened the scoring in the 16th minute. The former Fulham and Everton midfielder was urged to shoot by local fans after the ball landed on him 30 yards from goal from a clear cross from Liam Palmer and he obeyed a yell that hit the top right corner of Alex Bass.

Sow, who entered the field shortly before half-time, then added a second in the 56th minute when he swept into Bass’s bottom corner from eight yards after Adeniran had a great right-hander who intercepted a risky pass from the goalkeeper on Aji Aleze.

Quick guide Draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup Show northern section Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers – Preston North End Leeds United – Barnsley Fleetwood Town – Everton Sheffield Wednesday – Rochdale Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United Rotherham United v Morecambe Barrow – Lincoln City Stockport County v Leicester City Bradford City – Blackburn Rovers Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest Shrewsbury Town – Burnley southern part Stevenage v Peterborough United Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth Newport County – Portsmouth Oxford United v Crystal Palace Watford v Milton Keynes Dons Colchester United – Brentford Wycombe Wanderers – Bristol City Walsall v Charlton Athletic Crawley Town – Fulham Cambridge United – Southampton Gillingham – Exeter City Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

Josh Benson scored in the third minute of League One stoppage time Barnsley reset championship Middlesbrough with a 1–0 win at Riverside to set up a second round trip to Leeds. Benson, who came on as a second-half substitute, recorded a rebound after his own shot was parried by Middlesbrough goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Middlesbrough had early chances thanks to Duncan Watmore and Hayden Hackney, but Barnsley calmed down and closed in when Aiden Marsh’s close range shot was deflected by Borough debutant Liam Roberts.

Paddy McNair was close to Boro in the second half and Dael Fry had the best late chance to secure the win, but his header from a Kaolan Boyd-Moons cross was tipped over by Walton.

Josh Benson celebrates after his late goal gave Barnsley a shock 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Riverside. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

And when it looked like the game was heading towards a penalty shoot-out, Benson shot in injury time so that Barnsley could celebrate the cup shock.

AT Blackburn Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased with his team’s attitude after the much-changed side won 4-0 over Hartlepool.

The Rovers youth team, made up of two teenagers who bowed to the older generation, swept away League Two rivals with goals from Scott Wharton, Bradley Duck, Tiris Dolan and Dylan Markandei.

Tomasson said: “A very good game, many chances were created and four beautiful goals were scored. These games may be difficult, but today the boys have mastered them easily.

“The guys who got the chance today were patient, waiting, and I think it was a great performance. All the guys did a good job. Great performance by the youth.”

Blackburn will now face their former manager Mark Hughes’ Bradford in the second round.

Tommy Conway’s first career double secured Bristol CityThe way to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 victory over Coventry at the Pirelli stadium.

The striker started for the Robins for the first time since May 2021 and scored a first-half double just half an hour after Kai Naismith opened the scoring. Andreas Weimann summed up the results in stoppage time after Jamie Allen played the hosts in the 62nd minute.

The game was played at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton Albion after the field at the Coventry Building Society Arena was declared unplayable after 65 rugby sevens matches in three days during the Commonwealth Games.

Rotherham experienced a late fright in Port Vail to win 2-1. Ollie Rathbone and Chiedozy Ogbene scored two goals against Rotherham before Mel Benning set up a nervous finish by beating Josh Vickers in the 81st minute.

peterborough won 2-0 on Plymouth with goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Taylor.