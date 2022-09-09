type here...
“She worked a hell of a lot,” Elton John says of Queen Elizabeth at his latest show in Toronto.

Elton John paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at his last show in Toronto on Thursday, calling her an “inspiring” presence in his life.

“She has led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine warmth,” the British singer said midway through his concert.

“I’m glad she’s at peace and I’m glad she’s at peace. She served and worked a hell of a lot.”

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had died at the age of 96. She was the longest-serving British monarch and head of state of Canada.

“Tonight we celebrate her life with music,” John told the cheering crowd as he began playing his 1974 track. Don’t let the sun set on me.

The 75-year-old musician has many connections to the royal family.

In 1988 he was knighted by the Queen for his contributions to music and charities.

He also performed at numerous functions for the royal family, including the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, where he sang a rewritten version of his 1973 song. Candle in the wind.

John’s concert in Toronto was the second of two nights at the Rogers Center and part of Farewell Yellow Brick Road billed as his last tour.

He will play two more shows in Canada on October 21 and 22 in Vancouver before heading to Europe with shows running through mid-2023.

John opened his concert in a black suit with jeweled trim and matching pink glasses. Wasting no time, he slid behind his piano to begin.

British singer Elton John performing in Montreux, Switzerland in 2019 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John played his last concert in Toronto on Thursday as part of the same tour and paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. (Valentine Floro/Keystone/Associated Press)

“This is my last show in Toronto so I have to make it special,” he said. “We’ll have the best time.”

From there it was a night of familiar melodies, including an incessant work of his classics, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man as well as Levon among them. After each, he rose from the bench to meet the stormy applause of the crowd with open arms and a toothy smile.

He used his encore to sing Cold heartan inevitable global hit that propelled him and pop singer Dua Lipa to the top of the Canadian charts earlier this year.

Cold heart, which combines some of John’s old hits with a Pnau remixer electronic beat put him in the unusual position of sitting at the piano without playing it. He decided to applaud in time as he sang the verses and encouraged the crowd to join them.

John scattered the show with references to his Canadian connections, indicating that he planned to have lunch with one of his old high school buddies who now lives in Toronto.

He took the moment to thank his Toronto-born husband David Furnish, with whom he has two children, proudly mentioning that both children have Canadian passports.

And he assured everyone that this would indeed be his last tour, saying that he would “enough applause in my life.”

“I want to be with my family, come to Toronto and not work,” he said.

Closing the show, John thanked the audience by pointing out several fans in elaborate Elton-inspired outfits, including one in a jumpsuit reminiscent of the winged devil from his 2019 biopic. rocket man and another in a sequined baseball uniform.

“I won’t forget you because I’ll be back,” he added. “I just won’t play anymore.”

