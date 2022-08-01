She voted to impeach Trump. Now rape. Herrera Beutler tries to navigate a difficult primary

Toggle caption Al Drago/Pool via AP

Eight days before a tough primary, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler found herself standing above a sewage treatment plant in Washougal, a small town in her district in southwestern Washington state.

Her opponents spent the weekend staging town halls and cheering, but the congresswoman said she was focused on her work. That focus brought her to the plant, where Washougal employees thanked her for securing $1 million in federal funds to purchase and install something called an anoxic selector.

Herrera Beutler was one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol uprising. And she’s one of three that are on the ballot Tuesday — in Washington state and Michigan — aiming to fend off primary opponents.

In her race, Herrera Beutler — who is standing by her impeachment vote but has not made it the focus of her re-election bid — faces several well-funded challengers from her own party, presenting for the first time the real possibility that she might not make it through. Primary

Those challengers include Trump-backed former Green Beret Joe Kent and Christian podcaster and homeschool advocate Heidi St. John, who cater to the district’s most conservative voters.

The six-term congresswoman, who was first elected in 2010, admits that turning her back on the right is an entirely new experience.

“I’ve never been in this position, like this,” she told NPR. “I have no metrics — no experience to say, ‘This is how things are going. And this is how I should run this race.’ “

So, she said, she’s taking a business-as-usual approach.

“It’s not going to make the social media feeds,” she said of her wastewater treatment plant tour. “I’ve always felt that if you do the work of a hometown Congress, the elections take care of themselves. And that’s been proven many times over.”

“Jungle Elementary”

That may be true in how and when she makes public appearances, but the congresswoman is also using a different tactic: appealing to moderates, independents and even Democrats.

This is made possible by Washington State policy Top-two primary system. The so-called “jungle primary” puts all candidates on one ballot and advances the top two vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party affiliation. Because voters are not required to declare party affiliation, they can more easily cross paths if they choose.

That’s likely to benefit Herrera Beutler, who will no longer have the district’s devoted conservatives behind him. While Washington’s 3rd District overlaps with the Portland metro area, rural voters there have regularly re-elected her.

Her campaign ads are filled with rhetoric of unity, and mailers bill her as an “independent” candidate.

“Yes, I’m a Republican,” Herrera Beutler said in the interview. “But I’m very independent in my approach. And that’s what people want to see here. So that’s going to be the most important thing for voters.”

It works in her favor that Democrats — who have mounted tough challenges in the past two cycles — have been largely no-shows this year. a democratic candidate, Mary Gluesenkamp Perezjoined the race late and raised far less money than Republican challengers.

A staunch traditionalist



It also helps Herrera Beutler that Kent and St. John not only attack her, but each other as well.

Thanks to spending by outside groups, mailers and television ads supporting St. John have touted Kent as a secret Democrat and “Bernie bro” in the district. (Kent admits he voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Oregon’s 2020 presidential primary when he lived there, but says his goal was to give Trump a weak opponent.)

Kent repeatedly says Herrera is indirectly supporting Beutler, dividing the conservative voting bloc in the St. John district.

“I’m not going to establish … the favor of being someone who’s being manipulated to take away people’s voices,” Kent told a crowd of about 30 people outside Vancouver, Wash., last month.

Federal campaign filings show Kent has been heavily targeted by outside spending. The Women for Winning Action Fund, which has spent $518,000 on behalf of Herrera Beutler, has also spent $1.7 million against Kent. And a newly formed and largely anonymous super PAC called Conservatives for a Stronger America has poured money into St. John’s, spending $520,000 against Kent.

After the town hall, Kent expressed displeasure about the cost. It is described as “death by a thousand cuts”.

The bad blood between St John and Kent dates back to March 2021, when they were both Sworn in a public forum Backing off and supporting whoever got Trump’s seal of approval to fire Herrera Beutler. The former president endorsed Kent six months later, but St. John remained in the race.

St. John says she made the deal before learning more about Kent. She mocked him as “Portland Joe” because Kent, a native of Portland, was a registered Democrat in Oregon until he moved to the 3rd District.

Voters split

This split makes it difficult to pick more conservative voters in the district.

Melinda Lucas, a 72-year-old Ridgefield resident, said St. John intrigued her at first, but she was drawn to Kent’s policies. Kent supports tighter borders, ending foreign wars and an audit of the 2020 election, which he falsely claims was stolen from Trump.

“Election fraud was huge,” Lucas said. “And I’d say, my husband said, ‘He’s a Green Beret. I trust him.’ “

Still, other Republicans worry about Kent’s extremist ties. Last September, he was the keynote speaker at a so-called “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, DC, where he called for clemency for people facing criminal charges for the riots.

Kent had to in March Distance yourself From white nationalist Nick Fuentes after he publicly claimed Kent’s campaign tried to work with him. Kent confirmed he had a phone call with Fuentes, but denied knowing anything about Fuentes and said the relationship never progressed.

Matt Brainard, Kent’s chief adviser, told Oregon Public Broadcasting in March that he set up a booth at Fuentes’ “America First” convention. Brainard said the attendees “didn’t seem very interested in us.”

And last week, the The Associated Press reported Kent’s campaign paid more than $11,000 to a man identified by law enforcement as a member of the far-right Proud Boys. The Kent campaign told a reporter that the man “has no current ties to outside organizations,” the Associated Press reported.

Mark Jaeger, a 64-year-old Vancouver resident, described both St. John and Kent as “fringe” Republicans but still considered them legitimate candidates.

“This is a part of the party that I’m not familiar with, but they have every right to express their views and participate in this race,” Jaeger said.

Jaeger said he will support Herrera Beutler in the primary. But Jaeger said if Herrera falls short in the Beutler primary, he will face a tough choice in November.

Jaeger said he might consider voting for Perez, a Democrat.

“I will look at all the candidates, you know, including the Democrats, and vote my conscience on that issue,” he said. “I will consider all the candidates in my decision and I can cross the aisle if I feel like it.”